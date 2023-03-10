John Kelroy had just finished starring in the Merely Players’ production of “The Foreigner” during 1986-87 season when founder and Artistic Director Gretchen Etzell mentioned another title over a post-show gathering at Perkins.
This show was also written by Larry Shue, who wrote “The Foreigner.” The show was called “The Nerd,” and she was considering it for an upcoming season for the still fledgling Mankato community theater.
It was added to the 1988-89 season and, eventually, Kelroy was cast in the lead.
As with “The Foreigner,” where Kelroy played Ellard, a man who finds himself in a new location and pretends to be a foreigner who doesn’t understand what’s going on, “The Nerd” drew much of its humor from a unique character.
“I think that was a process of weeks of trying to kind of talk through the character, and having the blocking to kind of know about the physicality of the character,” Kelroy said from his home in Eagan where he has just retired after 25 years with Regions Hospital.
He described his character, Rick Steadman, as “obtuse,” and “the house guest that never leaves.” But it was also a character that didn’t leave him easily. When the Merely Players resurrected the play in their 1996-97 season, Kelroy returned as Rick.
This week the community theater again invites “The Nerd” to visit the Lincoln Community Center stage as they bring back a sort of “best of” in celebration of the group’s 40th year. Kelroy won’t return for the role, however; this time, incoming Artistic Director Zach Bolland will play the role.
Bolland had a similar assessment of his character: “Rick is the absolute worst type of person,” Bolland said. “Basically, (he’s the) walking embodiment of a pet peeve.”
Here is the storyline for “The Nerd” as written by Dramatists Play Service: “The action centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect (Willum) who is visited by a man he’s never met but who saved his life in Vietnam (Rick) — the visitor turning out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid ‘nerd’ who outstays his welcome with a vengeance.”
Mike and Carol Rath had just moved to Mankato from Cedar Rapids in 1987, the year before “The Nerd” was first presented. Carol had been active in theater classes at Coe College and with the Cedar Rapids Community Theatre.
She was cast as Clelia Wardgrave, wife of Willum’s ornery boss who comes to Willum’s for dinner and meets Rick. Clelia is extremely anxious and has an odd habit she uses to relieve that anxiety: Smashing plates with a small hammer. Rath’s son, Jason, was cast as Thor Wardgrave.
“Our family became involved and all four of our kids were in numerous Merely Players productions, such as ‘Carousel,’ ‘Once Upon A Mattress,’ ‘The Strut,’ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Cinderella’, among others,” Rath said. She and husband Mike played love interests in “Ten Little Indians.”
Rath said they found great support and camaraderie in their new town’s community theater.
“I recall how impressed I was with the adult actors in ‘The Nerd,’ how helpful and inclusive they all were in welcoming our young son onstage. ‘The Nerd’ was such a fun stage experience and led to many new friendships,” she continued.
“Some real bonding takes place when you discover you need to take your pantyhose off onstage in front of a full theater audience.”
And thus introduces some of the zany pieces of “The Nerd” script. There are games like I Went On A Trip, where characters go around the room and each person has to name something they might take on a trip, with the first item starting with the letter “A” and each successive one with the next letter of the alphabet.
The one that had Rath slipping out of her pantyhose is called Shoes and Socks. It involves everyone putting their shoes and socks into a paper bag, and then putting paper bags on their heads and moving about the room.
Shoes and Socks not only brought characters together, but formed the actors into a cohesive group that involved learning self-defensive moves.
When asked his favorite memories, that one came forward for Kelroy.
“I guess I would call it the choreography of blocking that scene,” Kelroy said of having several people moving around, unable to see where they’re moving.
“It looks like you’re just randomly twirling and spinning and getting out of control. Actually, it’s all choreographed down to the minutia of each step.”
Moving without being able to see; speaking loud enough so the audience can hear and understand you through a paper bag; all the time remembering lines that move the story along has a way of bringing people together.
Kelroy was in many other Merely Players shows, including playing Elwood P. Dowd in “Harvey.” Each one has special memories, he said, and “The Nerd” matched the community theater experience in a way.
“The thing that I think is really powerful about ‘The Nerd’ from my remembrance is that it’s really a play about friendship and connection,” he said. It’s about two people, Willum’s friends Tansy and Axel, who bring this zany character in to help their friend get out of his funk.
In bringing back this show from the past, director Maggie Maes hopes to celebrate what has occurred over the last four decades while introducing new people to the Merely Players experience. And in the process, showing off the talents of those who walk the Lincoln Community Center boards.
“It’s a funny show,” Maes said. “And we’ve got actors who are very talented with (comedic) timing. People sometimes think, ‘Oh, comedy, it writes itself.’ A comedy is incredibly hard. I think harder than serious plays.”
Although weather forced some rehearsals to be canceled, she said the cast is ready for an audience. That was evident with a couple rehearsals that were halted because of uncontrollable laughter as actors hit their stride finding their comedic timing.
In addition, “The Nerd” has challenging props that are essential in revealing who characters truly are. One food prop, deviled eggs, is more challenging because of the sharp increase in price. But Maes credits Julie Peck for finding a creative, less-costly alternative.
Overcoming challenges is something all successful community theaters find a way to do. For the Merely Players, it’s a 40-year tradition.
