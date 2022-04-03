It pains me to say this, but there are times when I miss wearing an itchy, uncomfortable, claustrophobic face mask.
For over two years, many of us (myself included) grumbled about having to wear the darn things, but now that they’re becoming passe, it feels a little, well, wrong.
It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that my place of employment dropped the mask mandate, and ever since that grand day, I’ve been a bit off kilter — still automatically reaching for my mask whenever I leave my cubicle, still waiting for my glasses to fog up whenever I climb a flight of steps, still feeling like I’ve forgotten something important, possibly deodorant or earrings or underwear before leaving the house.
While I think it’s wonderful to see other people’s entire faces again, it also seems somewhat intrusive, almost as if you’re seeing more of someone than you’re supposed to see, and we’ve all become mild versions of peeping Toms. It feels almost naughty.
When the masks first came off, I found myself repeatedly saying, “So that’s what you look like!” in spite of the fact I knew perfectly well what my coworkers looked like — although there was one new hire I’d never have recognized on the street.
In addition to feeling a tad awkward when confronted with another person’s complete set of features, there are other drawbacks to not wearing a mask, ones most of us didn’t consider when cursing our face masks for sliding off our noses, tugging on our ears, or generally just being in the way.
We didn’t consider just how much of our faces those little strips of paper or cloth were covering. Now that we’re naked from the neck up again, one of the first things I realized I was going to have to do was buy some new lipstick because my lips have known only Blistex for two-plus years.
Then there’s the food issue. Everyone needs to move out of lazy slob mode and remember that if they’ve just eaten certain gross or messy foods (broccoli, egg salad, peanut butter to name but a few), remnants of their snack might stick to their teeth rather disgustingly, causing strangers to recoil and scream, “GO BRUSH YOUR TEETH BEFORE I THROW UP! PLEASE!”
No longer can you blithely go about the day confident in the knowledge others can’t see the remainder of the poppy-seed bagel you slathered with cream cheese, or a mouth blackened by that bag of licorice you devoured on your coffee break.
Then there is the equally disgusting and seldom mentioned nose hair maintenance issue. Admit it: We all got pretty lax in that area while working from home.
And speaking of general ickiness, masks not only protected us from someone else’s cold, but also from anyone with early morning coffee breath. It was kind of nice having that nasal barrier between your nose and the rest of the world.
Masks also served another purpose. How many of us got used to muttering under our breath or occasionally sticking out our tongues at other people behind the safety of a face mask? All right, maybe I’m the only one, but I already miss softly whispering “Please go away” behind a mask when trapped by a long-winded person.
I also miss saying sotto voce, “Holy buckets, Batman. Are you serious?” or words to that effect when listening to someone with any idea contrary to mine.
Or how about the “All right, already! Just end this!” I used to mouth during exceptionally long staff meetings that ran dangerously close to quitting time. Yes, I know I’m not a team player.
This inner turmoil over no longer having to wear the face mask I bellyached about proves there is no satisfying some people. Make that many people. Sometimes I think a lot of us simply enjoy being contrary. Either that or there is an abundance of certain stubborn astrological signs out there, but that’s another story.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.