Asparagus is one of the first joys of the garden every spring. If you don’t have any growing – you should!
Growing a patch of this hardy perennial plant can last 20 years or more. Because the plants will be in the same location for many years, it is important to thoroughly prepare the site in advance, mainly killing off any perennial weeds.
Mature asparagus plants have a massive root system, so prepare a deep bed, loosening the soil about 12-18 inches deep. Add compost if needed to make a rich, fertile soil. The site should be in full sun, and not near trees or shrubs that could create shade in future years. The asparagus bed is often located by itself or on the edge of the garden so you can still maintain your other garden areas with equipment without disturbing the bed.
Plants are available potted, or as bare root crowns. Crowns can be from 1-3 years old, with the older ones being more expensive. You can start to pick asparagus the following year after planting from three-year-old crowns, and usually you will have to wait 2 years to pick from 1-year-old crowns. Once a patch is established after 4 years or so, you can harvest all of the spears. Until then, only half or so.
Weeds can be an issue in the asparagus patch. During the harvest season is also when weeds are really growing. Because you constantly have new asparagus spears poking through the soil, you can’t easily cultivate with tools.
I usually have perennial broadleaf weeds in my asparagus. Early in the spring, the weeds are growing before the asparagus peeks through so I can safely spray a broadleaf killer. Asparagus is a monocot — a grass plant — so avoid using grass killers or broad-spectrum herbicides.
I have had the same asparagus patch for 21 years and it is still producing well. The season only lasts a short time, with the bulk of it being ready at the same time. One way to stretch out the harvest period is to install the plants at different depths from 8-18 inches deep. The ones closer to the surface will produce soonest, and the deepest later. If you want an ample supply for fresh eating, then install about 3-6 plants per eater.
An asparagus patch starts out with good intentions with all plants in nice neat rows. Then the “strawberry plant effect” usually takes over and spears are popping up everywhere, but that is a good thing.
When harvesting, cut spears when they are at least 6 inches tall, fatter than a pencil and thinner than a giant sharpie. Spears grow quickly from “that’s too short,” to “where did that come from” in a day!
Harvesting can be a daily task to pick them at their peak. Some people prefer to cut them with a knife, some above ground, some below ground, and some, like me, just snap them off.
When spears start to get too tall, around a foot or so, just let them grow on. When spears get too large and overgrown, they also get tough and woody — past their prime. The remaining vegetative growth will be like a ferny forest. You can safely prune back and remove after a hard frost in the fall. Do not cut back before frost because until then, the fern is manufacturing the food for next year’s growth.
A winter mulch the first couple of years is helpful while plants grow deep roots and establish themselves. I have not mulched my area in 15 years and it is in an exposed location with no problems. If you have sadly only had asparagus from a can, then you need to try this jewel fresh from the garden.
Re-beetle
A few more words on the dreaded Japanese Beetle.
If you didn’t have them last year, sooner or later they will find you. Normally, our garden pests are manageable. The JB however is simply out of control! They are not only feeding on garden plants but 40 feet high defoliating your trees.
Dusting can control, but you can’t reach to the tree tops. I plan to trap this year. Yes, it attracts them from far away. Precisely. I want to trap as many in my region as possible. Since one can lay 40-60 eggs in its 2-month adult life span it will help. Here is a link to a modification to create the beetle chicken/fish feeder: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAWTn8_ejqI.
