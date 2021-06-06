Moving to Italy was one of the most exciting experiences I have ever had. My dad was in the Air Force, so my family moved a lot. When I found out I would be going to an Italian school, my excitement went over the moon and fizzled out at the same time. I was in kindergarten, but even at a young age I learned one of the most important life lessons to me; friendship.
I remember the car ride over to the Italian ‘scuola.’ I was very excited and nervous. Will the kids be nice? Will I make any friends? Will anyone speak English like me? My mom told me that it would be fine. My stomach knotted up in nervousness.
When we got there, the teachers were very enthusiastic and inviting. The ‘maestras’ showed my mom and I around the school. I was very surprised when I saw the ‘ragazzes’ bathrooms, they didn’t have any stall doors! They showed us the playroom where I would be. I felt all of their eyes on me as they looked up from their Legos, trucks, and dolls. Then they all went back to playing. When my mom started to leave, I did something I hadn’t ever done when I was being dropped off. I started to cry. Big, fat, wet tears rolled down my chubby kid cheeks. A feeling of loneliness and despair punctured my chest. I didn’t want to be there.
Every day I would cry when my mom left. Then one day a girl came up to me at drop-off. She had short brown hair cut to her shoulders and big brown eyes. She looked at me then pointed to her chest and said, “Sara.” She rolled her r’s and had a big accent. Then she smiled big, with a few missing teeth. I wiped my tears and smiled back, shakily. Throughout that day Sara would point at something then say what it was in Italian. Then I would repeat it back, and we would keep going back and forth like that. That was how I learned most of my Italian. I had a friend that liked me.
Recess was one of the most exciting times, naturally. There were some big pipe-like things made of cement that you could crawl through. Those were the best places for hide n’ seek. Or in Italian, ‘nascondino’ as Sara taught me. But unfortunately at every school, there are bullies. One was a tall girl, who towered over everyone. She would laugh when someone got hurt. Next was a smaller boy, he was prone to biting. The worst of them all, was Fidel. He had dark, short hair and was mean to everyone. One day, Sara was teaching me how to get up on a gymnastics bar (barra di gymnastica) when we heard someone start crying. We turned and saw the three standing over a kid on the ground. They started laughing.
Later that day Fidel struck again. I had just finished getting my lunch. When I was walking back looking for somewhere to sit Sarah called me over. I was about to sit down, but my chair was pulled out from under me. I fell on the hard marble floor. I looked up and saw Fidel standing over me laughing. I felt a few tears well up in my eyes. Then Sara pulled me up, glared at Fidel fiercely, and hugged me. I heard the maestra ask what was going on.
Then I started crying more, not because I was hurt, but because I had a friend who cared about me so much she would immediately come and comfort me.
Ever since then, I have always strived to be a good friend, like Sara. Whenever I would switch schools, I was OK with it. When someone new would come to school, I would always try my best to make them feel welcome, because I know what it feels like. Someday I wish I can go back and see Sara and tell her how grateful I am for her. Moving to Italy shaped me as a person, and having a good friend who cares impacted me so much.
