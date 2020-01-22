The other day — while being handed a Riviera Maya drink in a very tall glass from Chantal the beach waitress as I worked on my sunburn — I picked up my phone to check on the news back in Mankato.
(I know, I know. You’re thinking, “Robb, dude, what the heck? What kind of fool goes to Cancun and checks his phone on the beach while being handed a Riviera Maya by Chantal the beach waitress???” Yeah, well … It’s 2020. Everyone checks their phone at all times these days, especially the Ukrainian family I observed for six days, which I’m pretty sure had phones surgically attached to their hands. But I digress.)
Between the city council drudgery and small-time crime came this gem: Hockey Day Minnesota is coming to Mankato.
And if I thought my heart couldn’t get any warmer, I was wrong. Because it did. On a beautiful beach in 85-degree weather (yes, this is me rubbing it in), my heart indeed got a tad warmer at the thought of Mankato hosting Hockey Day Minnesota.
Growing up, hockey meant a lot to me. Truth be told, I was a better baseball player than a hockey player. But on the east side of St. Paul, playing hockey was just what you did. It was a way of life. If you could walk, you were fitted for a pair of skates. This was the land of Herb Brooks.
Where I came from, hockey rinks were everywhere, which is why I’m sympathetic to the recent push for an additional ice sheet or two in Mankato. Ice time was never an issue where I grew up. We could skate at Johnson Arena, Harding Arena, Pleasant Arena, West Side Arena, Aldrich Arena. We could head east for a game at Lily Lake Arena, or south to Wakota Arena in South St. Paul (which is now called Doug Woog Area … R.I.P., Wooger).
But for me the most vivid memory — the one that was triggered immediately when I heard the news — was of playing outdoor hockey. At the mite and squirt level, playing outdoors was how most of the hockey was done back then. Playgrounds came equipped with fleets of shovels, and if you wanted to skate, you had to “scrape.” Scraping is what we called it when the ice needed to be cleaned. We’d all grab a shovel and use our skates to power us through 15-20 minutes of scraping. Using the long blades of the shovel to push the snow from the middle of the rink to the side boards, we looked like that blizzard footage you’ve probably seen of MnDOT snowplows, three plows coming at you single file, each a little further to the left, pushing the show toward the curb.
We played entire tournaments on outdoor rinks, facing off against the hoodlums from Hayden Heights Playground or the losers from Frost Lake. Some of those tournaments fell on weekends that were bitterly cold, too cold for the standard practice of having kids stand on the packed snow that surrounded the boards of the hockey rink. So while one group of kids played the game, coaches shuffled all the others to the warming house where they wait for their turn to play, and where moms used blow dryers to get children ready for another sub-zero shift of hockey.
Other parents, of course, stood watching, encircling the rink wearing Sorel boots and parkas. One year, we’d gotten so much snow that it rose higher than the dasher boards. From the ice, looking at my mom and dad standing so high above me, and seeing so many other parents cheering and screaming and jumping up and down, I remember feeling that this game must be the most important game … ever!
To me, that is Minnesota hockey.
(I’m not saying the current push for a new ice sheet should be replaced for a plan to use outdoor ice. Not at all. I’d actually like to see youth hockey get an injection of enthusiasm and energy. I’d also like to see more attention given as a community to kids who don’t play sports, but that’s beside the point.)
I understand they’ll be using Blakeslee Stadium for Hockey Day Minnesota. Drink in hand, I pondered this notion as I stared out over the waves as they rolled up on the white sand, and as the sun slowly turned my pale skin pink. Blakeslee, actually, is a perfect place for this, I thought to myself. Say what you want about how badly it needs some upgrades; the sight lines at Blakeslee are unparalleled. So as I flipped over, being very careful not to spill my third Riviera Maya, I made a mental note to make sure I’d be available when all eyes are on hockey in Mankato.
I wonder if I can get Chantal to serve me a drink at The Blake? Yeah, you’re right. Probably not. Guess I’ll have to return to Cancun for that.
