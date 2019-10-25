From Moons to Morning Stars, Kaleb Braun-Schulz works to take great strides in his career after releasing his new album Oct. 18.
Braun-Schulz’s new album focuses on change and moving forward.
This is Braun-Schulz’s first album (called “From Moons to Morning Stars”). The last work he released was a four-song EP about a year ago.
“I think I’m excited to have something tangible to share with people who come see shows, who come see me play,” Braun-Schulz said.
Braun-Schulz’s music and songs on the album were recorded in his apartment on an eight-track analog console. He brought in family, old friends and former band members to help him record and create his new songs.
The songs remind one of sitting around a campfire and singing, while others have more of an electric feel. Even Braun-Schulz has a hard time describing his music.
“It’s hard to define yourself or what you do in a concrete way. But I would say it’s kind of indie-folk, pop sort of,” he said.
He says his songs are inspired by almost anything.
“It could be something that happens, a social change, a life change — I could just sit down and try to pull a story out. It’s just kind of like if a song is ready to present itself, it will,” Braun-Schulz said.
His wildly different inspirations help him create songs about anything.
“The songs range in subject matter from romance to loss to road trips to fantasy road trips and beyond. It’s electric. It’s acoustic. It’s full band. It’s solo. If I was selling it to a friend I would say that (the new album is) the clearest indication of what I want to be as a musician that I’ve been able to put out so far,” Braun-Schulz said.
Despite his large gamut of themes and inspirations, Braun-Schulz notices that his music helps him process and write about one subject matter in particular: mental health.
“I have a lot of depression and anxiety stuff and I think I consciously and sometimes subconsciously channel that into my music,” he said.
Music has become a mode of therapy for Braun-Schulz.
“I enjoy doing it. I think it’s a positive outlet for me. When things are going well musically it’s the best feeling ever, so I’m always pursuing that,” Braun-Schulz said.
When he was about 15 or 16 years old, Braun-Schulz noticed he was experiencing darker thoughts. Music let him get down in his thoughts in a positive way where he was creating something and getting something out there.
It let him express something that was kind of dark, which isn’t to say that all of his music is dark and depressing. Sometimes one has to listen a bit harder for those themes. Many of his songs are easy to dance to and a bit lighter, which is one of the things Braun-Schulz is going for.
“Of course I hope that people can somehow relate to them and somehow find some sort of reassurance. I hope it also makes them dance. … If anyone listens to the thing, that’s really what I’m after,” he said.
Music has not just been a part of Braun-Schulz’s life through his mental health journey. He actually started a band with his friends prior to those issues, when he was about 13.
“That band was terrible. None of us really knew how to play our own instruments,” he joked, “which is a small detail for a musician.”
The group stayed together for about a year before they ended up moving in different directions. Since then, Braun-Schulz will occasionally perform in different groups with many of the same original members.
Braun-Schulz continued to perform just after the band called it quits.
“I started when I was relatively young. I was performing regularly on weekends and then especially during the summer from the time I was probably 14 I would say,” he said.
Braun-Schulz is 20 now, and performs all over the Mankato area. His go-to spot is the Coffee Hag where he also works as a barista. He performs at local breweries and wineries, and has been working to get into the Minneapolis scene.
“I’ve been trying to make a foray into Minneapolis, and kind of get my foot in the door in the Minneapolis area, just because that’s a bigger platform which is really scary,” Braun-Schulz said.
Braun-Schulz says he has many goals, one of which he recently achieved.
“This past year I achieved my number one goal as a musician from the time I started, which was playing at Rock Bend Folk Festival. So I think my goals are to just land some more festival type gigs, to keep progressing with my current band and honing that all in and of course getting more recorded projects out,” Braun-Schulz said.
He currently has a few ideas and projects in the works which he plans to complete in the future, but it’s not always easy.
“These next kind of steps I’m taking very timidly, like releasing the album. The album was really nerve-wracking,” Braun-Schulz said.
Braun-Schulz has struggled with multiple things, not just with these bigger steps throughout his career.
“I think self esteem and self confidence is the hardest part for me. It’s really easy to think of yourself as a lesser artist and comparing yourself to other people is a very dangerous rope to walk. Also struggling with expectations and patience is very present, as well,” he said.
Braun-Schulz attributes a lot of his success and ability to get through these obstacles to his family and friends who support him as a musician.
“I would just like to thank everyone who helped and everyone who was willing to sit there and listen to me talk about it as it was getting made,” Braun-Schulz said.
Braun-Schulz has a few upcoming gigs:
■ Tonight at Part Wolf in Minneapolis.
■ Nov. 1 at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery where he’ll perform with his grandfather.
■ Two shows Nov. 26: one at the Coffee Hag, another at Mankato Brewery.
