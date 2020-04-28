OK, so here’s the deal: I wasn’t gonna bring this up, didn’t want to stoke controversy, would have been happy to, as they say, let sleeping dogs lie.
But I’ve had it. I need to finally say something. I can no longer sit silently by while this charade continues.
So here it is: Diet soda is disgusting, it is a fiendishly clever marketing tool that has tricked you all out of BILLIONS of dollars, and if you say you like the taste of diet soda — Diet Coke, in particular — you are either lying to me, lying to yourself, or both. I’ll die on this hill, and you’ll never convince me that anyone actually likes the taste of it (contrary to Diet Coke’s insidious marketing slogan from the year the product launched, “Just for the taste of it”).
Diet soda has been around decades. The Coca-Cola company rolled out a beverage called Tab in 1963. They were reportedly wary at that time of putting out a sugarless beverage with the name Coca-Cola at the time for fear that it would hurt sales of its world-renown classic cola beverage. Pepsi, on the other hand, jumped right in with its Diet Pepsi the following year. It took Coca-Cola roughly 20 years to finally come out with the beverage that changed America, Diet Coke. (Tab still exists, by the way, but only in select markets and in limited availability; it’s got a real cult following, which is odd, but OK.)
Sales of diet drinks skyrocketed after Diet Coke hit the scene. And the market remains very, very willing to try new products that promise great taste with zero calories.
So here’s the thing: I don’t dispute that there are people who want a beverage with fewer calories. I get that.
As an overweight gentleman, I fully understand that the struggle to lose weight is real and it sucks. So I feel ya. If that’s why you’re choosing the diet soda, I can’t really argue with that. A calorie is a calorie, and they all add up.
(Although, I should point out that there are plenty of studies out there showing that switching to diet soda has very little impact on an individual’s efforts to lose weight, and may come with other side effects, such as increased chances of having a stroke. This is all a Google search away, folks.)
Drinking diet soda to cut calories is one thing. Drinking diet soda “just for the taste of it” is a LIE. It’s putrid. Tastes like a cough syrup experiment gone awry. Or metal. Or chemicals, which is basically what it is. Every ounce of fun and enjoyment has been taken out, and the people who took it away sold it to you anyway and told you it was just as good as before they ruined it. How are people OK with this?
Imagine going to Pagliai’s and they tell you they’ve replaced their heavenly pizza sauce with a generic brand from the grocery store, then told you, “But don’t worry, the pizza is just as good!” You’d start fumbling through the contacts on your iPhone for the number to Jake’s or Dino’s.
Full disclosure: I LOVE soda. My dad was a Pepsi guy so that’s where my allegiance is. I remember back in the 1980s when Pepsi had that bottle cap game where, on their 16-ounce bottles, each cap was stamped with a letter. If you could spell out “Pepsi Cola” you’d be a rich man/woman. Loved that game, but it didn’t matter. I’d have bought those Pepsi bottles with or without that game. I maintain to this day that Pepsi in a glass bottle is among the greatest achievements of mankind. So, so good. Why would anyone want to neuter something so perfect, so fizzy and wonderful? What good could come from messing with perfection?
We also need to be honest with ourselves about what it is we’re consuming. It’s sugar in a bottle whipped up with carbonation and a secret concoction of ingredients. But mostly it’s sugar. And an occasional bottle of sugary deliciousness should be enough for anyone. This is, however, the land of excess and ridiculous amounts of personal gratification. Ain’t nobody gonna tell us we can’t have as much sugary soda as we want, right? ‘Merica!
It’s an established fact that sugary beverages — soda, in particular — have contributed to the obesity epidemic in this country. So it’s completely understandable that, when a “solution” comes along, people will look to it as a savior.
But those health facts I mentioned earlier are stubborn things. And while a marketing team can trick part of your mind into thinking this diet soda thing is a good idea, your body generally doesn’t buy into the ruse. The body still wants the calories those artificial sweeteners promised but didn’t deliver. Still hungry, many pursue more calories, then what good did that diet soda really do?
So in the end it comes down to this: The beverage companies knew you’d be concerned about calories and came up with a product that either A) fooled you, which would be a shame, or B) forced you to pretend to like something that tastes like crap so you could feel better about yourself. Those marketing guys are smart. They got (mostly) Americans to fork over billions on a worthless product because our psyches are so weak.
The solution isn’t diet soda. The solution is regular soda in reasonable amounts. There’s nothing wrong with regular soda as long as you’re not drinking it by the trough. Have an occasional Coke or Dr. Pepper. Leave the diet soda on the store shelf. Make Coca-Cola profitable because their soda is delicious, not because their marketing team is deviously good at tapping into our insecurities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.