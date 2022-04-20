Minnesota spring weather seems to be really hanging on this year. Too chilly!
Rose bushes with tender foliage are for sale already – no surprise. If you cannot resist buying them too early, then at least buy one that is not leafed out yet and plant it outside while it is presumably dormant. If they are leafed out already, you will need to harden them off and wait till temps are consistently above freezing in about a month or more before they can be safely planted.
Eventually it will be time to shop for trees and shrubs. Growing fruit trees can be rewarding, but not without some work each season.
All new trees need watering the first year or more depending on rain and some formative pruning. Here are some basics of growing fruit trees such as apple or pear.
Trees should be installed in full sun with good airflow, not next to a building or solid fence. Allow them space for their mature size, which will likely seem like too much space initially. You should install two or more varieties as they need to assist in pollination of each other. Trees should be no more than 50-100 feet apart for successful pollination.
A crab apple can also act as a pollinator and can be even better, as its flowers are open over a longer period of time. Plant trees only as deep as they are in the pot; do not bury the trunk deeper. Water deeply one to two times per week if there is no adequate rainfall. Purchase trees in the spring of the year, giving the tree more time to establish before winter. On newly planted or young trees, remove all of the blossoms, or if you forget, all the developing apples on young trees. Be patient and allow the tree to establish a year or two before having it produce fruit.
Quality vs. quantity
King apple: When the tree is of fruiting age, it will produce clusters of blossoms in the spring. In each cluster you can reach, remove all but the center bloom. This center bloom, which opens first, is the potential ”king” apple. It will produce the biggest and best apple in that cluster. Leave only one king blossom per six inches of branch. If you don’t get this done at blossom time, then remove all but the center apple in the cluster. Do this before the king apple is bigger than a walnut.
Your horizontal branches are better producers than your vertical, so work those first if you can’t do them all. It takes the work of 60 leaves photosynthesizing on the tree to produce one quality apple.
Harvesting: Different varieties ripen at different times, starting in August through October. When ripe, usually a gentle tug will remove the apples. Insect issues: The old worm in the apple problem is alive and well! One effective way to avoid it is by hanging a red sphere in the tree applied with “tangle foot,” which is a very sticky glue.
The moth attempts to lay eggs on the fake apple and is instead stuck to it. Bummer. Hang several in a mature tree before your apples are setting.
In the fall, clean-up and get rid of all the fallen apples. The insect eggs and disease issues can winter over and will be right back the next year if you don’t. Spraying dormant oil on the tree is the single best act you can do to prevent insect issues.
Biennial bearing: Do you have a tree that bears fruit every other year and you think it is that type?
Not so. It is a cultural issue called biennial bearing, and can often be corrected. Normally when this condition occurs, the tree will produce tons of fruit one year, and the next year the tree is so exhausted it barely produces anything, and the cycle is repeated. The next time that is a heavy bearing year, remove 50% or more of the blooms or fruit as soon as possible. By doing this, the tree’s energy will not be depleted as much going into the following year.
Pruning, insects and disease issues will be the challenges this year. Picking fresh crisp apples off your own trees will be the rewards!
Keep in mind your homegrown apples will never resemble the polished waxed apples of visual perfection you buy in the produce aisle, but they don’t have to be perfect to be delicious.
