Looking for something new to plant this fall?
Great weather ahead for installing container-grown plants. Growing ornamental grasses is one of the easiest perennials in the landscape.
On Sunday I installed about 30 one-gallon pots of Miscanthus sinensis “Huron Sunrise” and Panicum virgatum “Blue Fountain” on a small hillside.
Grasses are carefree and most prefer full sun. Some types are drought tolerant once established, and others are best used in rain gardens or the water’s edge.
Grasses have few insect or disease issues — that’s always a bonus.
There are many colors and heights to choose from: browns, golds, greens and reds. Shapes are upright, vase shape, arching and so on. One of the more popular grasses in recent years is “Karl Foerster.”
Not all grasses are hardy to zone 4, so check before you buy.
Grasses, though easy to grow, are more challenging when it comes to placement in the garden. Grasses go better with other grasses than other plants. Ideally, creating a separate grass garden or a prairie garden would make grasses feel more at home.
Picture in your mind Karl Foerster next to a hybrid tea rose. No harmony!
Your garden or landscape is your outdoor room. Just like decorating a room inside your house, not everything will work together. Grasses look best in large groupings, imitating how they would look in nature.
Grasses are often seen planted soldier style — every 3 or 4 feet in a straight row — but it looks so unnatural! Group them in a drift, 7 or more together.
Grass gardens also look best in rural landscapes, country-style homes, cedar-log homes, etc. Although they don’t offer the burst of color that flowering perennial flowers do, grasses add swish and movement to a garden.
Seed heads in the fall and winter offer food for the birds. Let plants stand through winter and cut back in the spring, leaving 3-6 inches of stem material on the crown.
Grasses are also easy to propagate, dig and divide in early spring. As with most perennials, try not to divide until your plant is established.
When propagating, the final root system division should be at least the size of your fist. Some grass plants have extensive root systems and are excellent when used for erosion control, as well as on hillsides.
An annual grass-type plant I used to grow from seed was Purple Majesty Millet. The plants have large, solid seed heads with nearly black foliage resembling corn plants. Great back-of-the-border plant — stunning with tall zinnias in front.
Purple Majesty makes a great stem for cut bouquets and for dried work in the fall. The seeds are more expensive than most, but well worth it because dried stems will last for years.
In the spring, when there is no chance of rain, hang your wreaths or swags outside in the breeze to get dusted off. Often, dried plant material is too delicate to dust off manually, but a breezy day does the trick and allows you more time to hang out in the garden.
Perennial migration
A frequent question: Is it too late to move perennials? The list of variables is long!
Moving a plant from one location to another is not as stressful as if you are dividing this late in the year.
Plant greed is likely the demise of many plants, as they are divided too small and won’t survive the winter. When plants are divided, often much of the soil falls from the root ball. The root hairs, which take up the water, are attached to soil particles.
When this is disrupted, it takes time to recover. Until the root system recovers, it cannot carry water to the leaves. This is why the tops should be cut back when you divide.
If you are moving an entire small plant, attempt to get the root ball in one deep shovelful and carefully place it into your already-dug new planting hole. In this case, you may not need to cut the top back; wilting with no recovery would be a sign that you need to cut it back.
October is a perfect time to plant bulbs and divide peonies. Too late for iris; wait until next July — unless, of course, the entire plant can be scooped up at once.
