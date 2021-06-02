Haven’t planted your warm weather vegetables yet? Then you and I are the lucky ones!
This snap of chilly weather we had wasn’t good for the tender warm weather plants like tomatoes and peppers. Plants that were installed may need an extra week or two of good weather to recover. If they were frosted and look black, they are dead — start over. Basil is very sensitive to cold and will tolerate no frost. Potato plants and sweet corn generally recover nicely even if nipped by frost.
Even though you hopefully were able to cover your plants with some type of protection on the past cold nights, they still may have experienced stress and not recover. If there is no improvement over this pending warm stretch, quit waiting and start over … Our summer is too short!
New gardeners especially wonder if they need to fertilize or add soil amendments. Good soil to the garden is what fresh flour is to the baker — oh wait, that’s me! Both of them!
The best soil texture is described as a loamy soil. It contains equal parts of sand, silt and clay. A soil with more sand would be called a sandy loam. Sandy soils drain more quickly than soil with more clay. Why? Sand particles are large and clay particles minute by comparison. The water moves more slowly through the tiny clay particles and can result in poor drainage for plants. You may be thinking, “Great, I will have to water less often!”
Personally, having done large scale gardening (acres) in both soils, I would take sandy soil over clay any day. Clay soil can also be difficult to till as it tends to stay in large chunks that are difficult to bust up. If you can manage to get clay soil planted, it is also very difficult to cultivate by hand. It is like trying to plant in a field of golf balls.
If your garden is already planted, you can still add several inches of humus (finished compost) to the vegetable garden area with the intent to till or dig under in the fall. Compost works great as a mulch material around the base of your vegetable plants to keep moisture in and help to eliminate soil splash back onto plants. Gardening using straw mulch is very beneficial and when it decays after the season, it can also be tilled or dug in and will help to build soil tilth.
Mulch materials should not be applied around the base of plants until the soil is really warmed up around mid-June. Straw mulch for instance will also work as an insulator. If it is placed down while the soil is still cold, it will help to keep the soil cold — not what we want!
But what about the fertilizer? Once a season you can dig in a dry release fertilizer before planting, or side dress plants after planting. Liquid fertilizers can be applied several times a year if needed. But how do we know? You can always get soil tested to be sure. Another indicator is this: are the plants growing as described, are the tomatoes 12 ounces in size like the tag said, are the plants healthy and green or yellow and scraggly looking? More is not better when it comes to fertilizers.
A key indicator of too much fertilizer is ‘all plant and no fruit.’ Lawn fertilizer and garden fertilizer are two different things! Use the right product in the right place. There are many organic based fertilizers to use as well, but the effect is not as immediate as synthetic compounds.
