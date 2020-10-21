Isn’t it rewarding when you finally get the garden/yard project done after several years of procrastinating, forgetting until it’s too late or just plain avoiding it? Even a small project like finally getting those red Asiatic lilies moved after several has been very satisfying!
They have been lovingly moved into the new garden bed where they can be appreciated amongst the orange lilies instead of being a detractor where they were with the pink lilies. Yes, for years they have been in the wrong spot. That’s what happens when you have too many plants and mix up your colors! The bulbs were huge with giant stalks and very easy to dig. When planting, allow 8-12 inches between bulbs and over time they will fill in with baby plants.
October has been the month to plant at my place. Adding to my hillside, 40 Big Blue Stem grass plants which develop deep root systems, perfect for erosion control. Roughly 60 Blue Salvias, 20 Grape Taffy Baptisia, 20 perennial geraniums, 20 plus pink Salvias were scattered in the new and old flower beds. Then a new shrub area magically appeared, Junipers, Mugo pines, American Cranberries, Amur maples… I just can’t stop myself!
Potted plants
Do you have potted plants that you won’t be able to plant in their permanent spot yet? Sometimes the ‘place’ is not ready or we run out of time.
You can winter them over if they are at least in an 8-inch pot or larger. Check the root ball, is there still soil in the pot or is it just roots? It’s not too late to repot to a larger size. The soil will help protect the plant as well as give it more space to grow into. After it is staying frozen outside, huddle the pots together and cover with 6-10 inches of mulch material. If you are in a windy area, place a piece of chicken wire or fencing to hold the mulch down.
As snow accumulates, you can throw a few shovelfuls on top to keep them well insulated. The best solution is to plant them, somewhere — anywhere — and move them at a future time. Do not bring your perennial plants into the basement or the garage, they need to be outside. Do remember to dig and store your dahlias, cannas, gladiolas and other tender bulb plants. If I ever planted those, they would be annuals at my house. I know how that story would end … so I just don’t grow them.
It’s taking me longer to learn not to grow green beans. Picked them twice, then forgot about them. So much easier to just buy them at the Farmers’ Market! Perennial flowers can be such a distraction. Back in my early days of gardening, more than a few years ago … I thought it senseless to grow anything you couldn’t eat. Times have changed for me!
Soon, you will be able to mow for the last time of the season. For many of you, this may be a sad thing. The last mow of the season should be short. Hopefully this means you have to lower the deck. Long grass will lay over on itself under the snow and be more susceptible to snow mold and other diseases. Also, in the spring it will take longer for the soil to warm up with long grass flattened about. If your neighbor’s grass is greener before yours in the spring it was likely shorter than yours in the fall.
My final word as the season ends on using Preen a pre-emergent herbicide. On my side-by-side experiment, it appeared that through June and into the first part of July, there were less weeds in the treated bed. As the season went on, both beds had about the same number of weeds prior to shuffle hoeing them. Not sure that it is worth the cost for me and my weeds.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30-6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmers’ Market information on our Facebook page.
Outdoor markets are held until Oct. 31. Indoor Winter Markets at Drummer’s Garden Center dates are: Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
