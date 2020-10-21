Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. Then remaining overcast for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light rain or freezing rain after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.