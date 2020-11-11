Looking bleak out there, but a few colorful things remain.
One of the fall plants that remain colorful are bittersweet vines. These vines like the warning on fall clematis, can become invasive. Currently I have three large established American Bittersweet plants that are about 14 years old and 20 feet tall. Baby vines pop up every where and I just prune them back, or pull them out when I can.
The root of bittersweet is an orange color and can travel towards the soil surface. When planting vines that can be invasive, you want to make sure they aren’t to close to your house. Vines have been known to work their way under shingles, siding and into gutter systems.
There are two main types of bittersweet, Oriental and American. The American Bittersweet is native to Minnesota. Even though it scrambles up trees it does not harm them. The Oriental type can takeover wooded areas and strangle small trees under its weight.
How do you tell them apart? The American Bittersweet has clusters of berries at the end of its branches and its berries are larger. The Oriental has berries along the stems in small clusters or individually. If you purchase bittersweet decorations or wreaths from a crafter, ask them if they know what type it is. A wreath hanging outside for birds to eat from has the potential to spread the seeds of the Oriental, which is considered a noxious weed in Minnesota. Don’t be a spreader!
Another fall/winter plant that looks great is the American Cranberry — Viburnum trilobum. My second favorite ornamental shrub, next to hydrangeas. This shrub has so many uses! Beautiful when in bud in the spring, and when they produce berry clusters in early summer. When the buds open into flowers, view them from afar as they smell like dead fish ... come back when the berries form. Although smelly, the white lace cap flowers are stunning to look at.
Towards late summer the maple shaped leaves and berries are a beautiful combination of green, red and bronze colors and can be used in bouquets as well. The shrubs themselves look great in the winter adding a woody framework covered with red berries holding into spring. The birds will eat the berries, but only when desperate. That explains why the fruits are on all winter! If you notice the berries are disappearing, fill your feeders ... the birds are hungry!
The fruits are extremely stringent, puckering your face for at least 30 minutes upon sampling. Yes, I just had to know. The American Cranberry is native to Minnesota and not picky about soil type or moisture levels, making it easy to grow.
Next years’ crop
Re-think this years’ gardening efforts before you get swept up in next years’ crop choices for the vegetable garden. It’s always good to evaluate your current efforts and final results first. I can usually make reasonable decisions in the winter, when I am still tired from the summer...but then, by spring — feeling recovered, I too usually go overboard, it’s an annual event! Some of the questions to ask yourself are (my answers in italics):
Was I able to care for everything? Yes, until later in the season when the Quick Weed quickly took over!
Was it a reasonable return for my efforts? Yes, and you can’t duplicate the flavor of a fresh tomato from your own garden.
Did you eat all of your harvest or did you throw out 42 zucchinis? Lots of tomatoes wasted as usual!
Did you get it all picked or did most of it rot in the garden? For each harvested cantaloupe, two rotted.
What could you have used more of? Time — I needed more time.
Did any of the crops have severe insect/disease issues? The usual, Striped Cucumber Beetle and my new pest the dreaded Japanese Beetle.
Would it be better to drop some items and just purchase them? Yes — forget about planting green beans, as that’s what happens, I plant them and forget about them.
Were some items planted too late to harvest anything sizeable? Not for me this year.
Did you plant too much in your area crowding the plants? One spot was a jungle, so I won’t plant tomato again on those empty spots on the grape trellis fronted by green beans. Do you have a machete I can borrow?
The first winter Farmers’ Market is this Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Drummers Garden Center.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
Thank you to Drummers Garden Center for hosting the Winter Mankato Farmers’ Markets again this year!!!
