If you have your lighted plant station or rack ready, it’s finally time to start peppers and eggplant.
Tomatoes, annual herbs, and most annual flowers can wait another week or two. Broccoli and cabbage can be started soon as well.
They are cold tolerant crops and can be planted outside ahead of the warm weather crops like tomatoes and peppers. Better to have short stocky plants, than tall and lanky ones going out to the garden.
Use a bagged soilless mix sterile mix to get them started. Never use garden soil to start your seedlings — too many disease issues for your tiny plants. Seeds that should always be planted directly in the garden are root crops, peas, beans and sunflowers.
Dividing perennials, it’s not too early! Say what?
If you can figure out what is what, most herbaceous perennials including peony can be divided. Once plants start to grow, and the days get warmer, that’s when it gets trickier. Now is a no-fail time, when plants are still mostly dormant, they won’t feel a thing.
Be sure that the garden soil is workable, thawed and not too wet. I wouldn’t disturb iris unless you can move an entire plant in one swift shovelful. Otherwise, wait until their perfect time to divide which is July to mid-August.
Peony can be divided this time of year as well. Although fall is the recommended time, I have successfully done this in March and early April and still had blooms. The base of a peony should be at least the size of a dinner plate before digging to divide, or divide in place.
You can use a sharp flat spade to cut through it in one swift movement. Don’t chop at it and ruin all of the growing points. You can also use a pruning saw with large teeth to cut through the crowns of plants even while they are in the ground. Then use a shove to pop off the piece for replanting.
Woody or semi-woody plants are difficult to divide and unskilled attempts may result in death. Examples would be lavender, Perovskia, sage and asters. Plants that would be easy to tackle are daylilies, sedums, achilleas, geraniums, mums, astilbes, liatris, hostas, penstemon, coneflowers and chives — most of your herbaceous perennials.
June beetle
Have you ever had a June beetle hit you in the face at night and cause a 3-inch gash? Besides that, you probably think they are fairly harmless. Not so.
The larvae of the May/June beetle is commonly referred to as a white grub. These seemingly harmless insects actually spend three years as grubs feeding on turf roots before emerging as adults.
Recently, they have been joined by another soil grub — the larvae of the Japanese Beetle, but they only feed on roots for one season.
Damaged turf may appear as large dead sections, and may be loose in places. If your entire yard is in disrepair it may be difficult to tell (this would be my category).
Birds feeding in your lawn would be another clue ... What are they eating? There are some granular products on the market to assist with this.
Some folks also use lighted bottle/bucket traps for June’s beetles which are night fliers. As adults, June beetles do their damage under the cover of darkness so you seldom see them eating your plants, but they do. The adult Japanese Beetle feeds during the day and not sure it ever stops feeding. Maintaining a healthy lawn is your best defense.
For all you lawn scalpers out there, raise your deck this season and start out right! If you want to check a suspicious area, you can cut a 1-by-1 foot piece of turf and roll it back looking for grubs. Check in early spring before they have emerged as adults and flown the coop.
Japanese Beetles are becoming more common in this region. Last year — for the first time — they visited me by the hundreds. Lucky for me and my honey bee partners, the Japanese beetles were heavily feeding on grape vines, porcelain vines and other plants that were not flowering.
Using limited amounts of Sevin, quickly killed the JB before they left me nothing but sticks. Another turf pest that can cause severe damage was just found in Minnesota for the first time last summer, the European Chafer. I am including a website link to the U of M if you would like to read more about this insect: extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-news/another-invasive-insect-confirmed-minnesota.
The winter Farmers’ Markets are over for this season. The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
