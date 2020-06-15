First round of major deadheading is under way as the peonies are coming to a close for the season. The only peony I have that is still at its peak is Lullaby, a very late variety.
Deadheading flowering plants involves pruning off the spent flower head. It is best to do this before it develops a seed pod. Plants expel a huge amount of energy creating flowers, and even more to develop and ripen the seed heads. By removing the dead flowers — before pods develop — your plant will instead be able to retain that energy. Some peonies have attractive seed pods, so not it’s not always for the gardener to cut them off!
Silver Dawn mix would be one of them. Take care to only remove the flower head and not the entire stem. If your plants are large and established — not nearly as critical as smaller — younger plants so start with those. Any type of flower should be dead headed, and in many cases, it will lead to more blooms. Now is also the time to prune back or shape your lilacs for the season as well as any of your spring flowering shrubs that are done blooming.
Doing these fun chores timely and throughout the season leads to less fall work piling up!
Wind damages young plants
Whoever is in charge of the wind turbines, please shut them off or least turn them down! Wind is the enemy of young garden plants.
One sunny warm afternoon without water and gusty winds can completely wither plants away. If you have some plants that are dead on the top due to winds and being too dry, saturate them with water and look for improvement by the next day. If they are still withered, try cutting the top back. If the root system is still alive, it may within a few days to a week send up new shoots.
Normally, the top will always die back before the root system dies. Root systems are more likely to die from a soil disease or rot from excess water. The root system of a plant can be considered the core, like a person’s trunk is the core. Our appendages like fingers and toes will freeze before our core does, just like a plants’ leaves and stems will die before its root/core does. I have witnessed tomatoes spring back from what I considered sure death — so don’t be quick to hoe them under.
What can you still plant and harvest this year?
It’s too late for many things, but not for all.
From seed you can plant lettuce, radish, salad greens, green beans, cucumbers and zucchini. It's too warm to start peas, but you can try them mid-August for a fall crop. Too late for most vine crops like squash from seed. Tomatoes and peppers from transplants are still okay. You may not achieve the maximum crop, but still enough to be worth it.
Sweet corn is not a backyard gardeners’ crop that can be grown successfully as you need a minimum of 10-by-10 square feet for cross pollination to occur. I leave that to the experts — get your corn at the Farmer’s Market.
For flowers from seed, zinnias, cosmos and shorter sunflower types are fast growers as well. I have tried to start morning glories for the last time from seed. What’s the trick? Can you help me out?
I have decided to dig out my beloved garlic chive mother plants and cast them aside. They are managing to spread everywhere and they are very difficult to get rid of. You can’t shuffle hoe them, you can’t pull them and you can’t kill them with chemicals. I wish good plants were that hard to kill!
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page — Market Bakery.
To respect everyone's health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only 1 healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6 foot distance from others
• Don't mingle
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
