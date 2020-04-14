The day before it snowed, I decided to dig an asparagus plant up to give to a family member. The plants were 20 years old, so I was curious if it could be dug by hand or would I need a front-end loader?
Well, I would consider myself to be a fairly proficient at running a shovel and even so, it took a solid hour.
Digging a large plant like asparagus, overgrown daylily or a giant hosta takes a bit of excavating. Start a few inches out from where you are estimating the roots to be. Using a hand rake, I removed as much soil off the center as possible, finding a good place to swing the hatchet to chop it in half.
I was surprised at how easy the roots actually lifted up verses a giant daylily or hosta would. After lifting it out, I cut the larger piece in half, for three total pieces. They are going into a raised bed that is 3-by-6 feet. Eventually the entire bed will be filled in, and with plants that big it won’t take long.
You can safely dig and move asparagus for about week yet — otherwise wait until fall. Only a couple of young spears were developing and they were under a couple inches of soil.
If you are starting a patch, purchase plants/roots that are two to three years old. Prepare the bed deeply, turning over the soil and getting it as weed free as possible. An asparagus patch can last a lifetime if taken care of.
If you have perennial weed issues — especially grasses — try spraying before the spears emerge, so within the next two weeks. Once the spears emerge you should stop spraying anything for weed control, and once the ferns appear it is hard to get in the jungle of plants to weed at all.
Cultivating with hand tools should cease once spears are popping up, it is too easy to accidentally destroy emerging tips that are just below the soil line. This is also a good time of year to spread a 10-10-10 fertilizer and gently rake in. On a new planting, only cut a third or less of the spears the first year, allowing the plant to become more established.
In the second year you can generally cut half or more of the spears. If the plants are wimpy, cut less — more robust cut more. In the fall, do not remove the fern growth until it is browned and dead. While they are green, the ferns are making food for the root system.
Spacing in gardens
Speaking of plant spacing, after two weeks of live zoom classes, spacing seemed to be an issue for some of the participants.
Typically, gardener’s stuff too many plants in a given space. For instance, that 3-by-6 foot asparagus bed could otherwise be home to two tomato plants. Yes, that’s right — two!
This space would house about six pepper plants and one pumpkin plant. Lack of correct or ample spacing leads to so many problems! Air flow is reduced, so plants stay wet longer and leads to more disease issues.
Leaves from one plant shade another from the sunlight. Room to grow is limited and plants do not reach their full potential as they also have to compete for water and nutrients.
When you are planting your tomatoes, put your cages up right away as you plant each one. Visualize the full-grown plant and being able to walk around and between them. You also have to anticipate when the tomato cages fall over — and they will — they will fall on the neighboring plants like dominoes.
If you are planning to tip your evergreens this year, perhaps I could send over my red squirrel crew to help you out.
Last summer they were tip pruning the oaks and now the evergreens. The telltale sign is the angled cut on the tips that are strewn about. Red squirrels eat the seeds from pinecones and the new bud tips, discarding the remains. Sometimes the smaller branches are used for nest building.
On the oak trees, they chew off the branches that are too thin to venture out on. Once the acorn laden branch falls, they scurry down the tree and eat the acorns … leaving the remnants as proof of the crime.
Our first outdoor market will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street May 2, 8 a.m. to noon. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page.
