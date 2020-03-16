I don’t know if fertilizer is flying off the shelves yet, but I am guessing a few more people might be interested in gardening this year ... you know ... stocking up!
Growing your own produce is fun and eating it fresh from the garden is rewarding. Growing organically remains popular — so much so that each generation seems to think they invented it!
Regardless whether you garden flowers, veggies or manage turf — using the least amount of inputs is always best.
The two broad groups of garden products are synthetic (human made), chemical types or organic/natural based chemicals. Both are chemicals.
For example, the chemical composition for bone meal, a natural product can range from 10-30% phosphorus, depending on the type of bones and methods used to process it. Products used as organic fertilizers are usually available separately, so you can mix up your own concoction.
These are easily found at garden centers or feed stores and can be in dry or liquid form. Be careful to store some of these items away from interested animals and in tightly closed containers to keep flies from laying eggs in it.
If you have ever owned a jug of liquid fish or a bag of fish meal — you know what I mean.
Here are some of the choices for the big three primary elements:
N - nitrogen from bloodmeal, fish meal, fish emulsion, alfalfa meal
P - phosphorus from bone meal, rock phosphate
K — potassium from kelp meal, greensand, seaweed (or extracts)
For a balanced fertilizer to cover a 100 square foot area of veggie or flower garden, mix together:
6 lbs. alfalfa meal, 3 lbs. bone meal, 4 lbs. greensand, 1lbs. kelp meal.
Organic fertilizers are slower acting as opposed to synthetics that are more readily available to the plants. Your real benefit of organic fertilizers will be more realized in the second year of growing in your garden, so apply to garden area asap.
Warmer temps
May 15 is considered the mean date in our region for planting warm season crops outside.
Usually by then, nighttime temps are consistently 50 degrees or above. Warm season transplants should not be planted outdoors until then, and they would be — tomato, pepper, eggplant, melons, squashes and cukes.
Growing your own transplants requires timing. Pepper and eggplant plants should be about 8 weeks old, so start them around March 22. Tomatoes should be about 6 weeks old so start seeds around April 5.
This is assuming they are under a lighting system and not just in the window sill.
Vine crop like melon and pumpkins, really do best planted in situ, which means in place — in the garden — direct seeded. When vine crops are started indoors, their stem tissue tends to grow weak and spindly.
When planted out, they can’t endure the outside wind conditions and quickly decline. Melons also do not like their roots disturbed when transplanting either. You barely get ahead of the game by starting with vine transplants.
Frost
Since the snow has melted, what about those exposed perennials and the tulips that are poking through the soil? Yes, we are likely to have more snow and frost yet.
Frosted perennials are really not much of a problem. If some of the new tissue has died back from frost, using a scissors, cut it back to healthy tissue when the weather warms and stays that way.
Like some other garden equations, it's a temperature x-duration factor as to the amount of damage you may have with frost. Perennials are tough and will re-grow. When the snow melts or frost dissipates by the end of the day, you may be able to tell how much damage was done.
Minor damage in some plants, could take a few days before you can visually see the damage such as discolored leaf tissue. Tomatoes, peppers or other warm weather crops, will not be so lucky. Warm weather plants will not survive frosts without adequate protection.
According to the zone 4 climate, which is here in southern Minnesota, we can have frost into mid-May. That's the problem we have when the season starts to turn warmer, folks get over confident and anxious!
The indoor Mankato Farmers Markets are done for this season. Our first outdoor market will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on May 2, 8 a.m. to noon. Are you a producer of food or crafts from your farmstead or homestead and live within a 40-mile radius of Mankato? The Mankato Farmers Market is now accepting applications for the 2020 season. You can apply on line at mankatofarmersmarket.com Deadline to be signed up is April 15.
