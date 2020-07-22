Every year there is a new issue in the garden … this year is no exception! Bud blast on daylilies.
If I have had this disorder before, it was too insignificant to notice. This year it was obvious, as many of the daylily plants had no visible buds. Upon further inspection many — if not all — of the flowering stems called scapes, were dying back or already shriveled up.
What causes bud blast? Incorrect watering, not enough — followed by too much. The disorder is similar to what can happen to developing tomatoes during dry periods. Excessive water or heavy rains (who hasn’t had that this year?) can cause the plants to take up more water than needed. Then the fruit or the bud in this case is expanding faster than the outside skin and it cracks or bursts and dies back.
This surprises me because daylilies are normally drought tolerant once established. The result in tomatoes can be cracked skin, and they are still edible. In the case of my daylilies, mostly the Bright Sunset variety I could try cutting them back, but there isn’t time. Too many pressing things to do as the other zillion of daylily blooms color the garden.
It was noted however, that it was more pronounced on plants that are farther from the end of the garden hose — oops. This, like many disorders may never show up again. That particular group of 30 Bright Sunset daylilies skirting the top of a rock wall have been in place for 15 years, and this is the first time this has been seen on them.
Looking to install more plants?
Plants in pots from garden centers, can safely be installed anytime the soil is ‘workable.’ The term ‘workable’ means not frozen, not to wet ... you know ... soil you can work in, usually from late April to October.
A potted plant has an established root system within the pot and should have little to no shock or distress when you plant it out. Most should be planted at the same level as they were in the pot. Just shimmy some of your garden soil over the top.
Installing plants too deep can result in the crown drowning as the excess water can’t drain off. Also some plants — like peonies — planted too deep, won’t bloom! Installing plants too shallow, or setting too high in the planting hole can result in the crown drying out or freezing out in the winter.
Earthing up around a plant installed too high only helps until a heavy rain erodes it away again. Dig a deeper hole and replant!
What other tidbits for this time of year?
Digging and dividing iris rhizomes until Aug. 15th. You can dig and divide large hosta and daylily if you aren’t afraid to cut the tops almost completely off. They are tough plants that pop right back.
A good rule of thumb is to think of your fist when you replant. Each root division of a herbaceous perennial, shouldn’t be any smaller than your fist to have a chance. Baskets and containers looking good or raggedy? Cut back to stimulate new growth, add a little more soil on the top as surely some has ran out the bottom. A splash of fertilizer will work wonders too.
This year after a long absence of no decorative container plants, I started three pots of Lime Zinnias. Starting to look a little old despite drinking a gallon of water each per day. Any veggie vine plants dying or dead? Of course there are! Cucumber beetles likely spread virus of some sort to my cucumber plants before I spread a little dust on them.
Get them before they get you. In this climate, there just isn’t time to replant!
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page – Market Bakery.
