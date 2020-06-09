It’s early summer, it’s not too late to pinch back some of your perennials.
You may have heard of pinching back mums as that is a common practice, but so many other plants benefit from it as well. Think of the multi- stemmed plants that have a similar growth habit as mums — like tall garden phlox, bee balm, achillea, Joe Pye Weed, daisy, hydrangea and annuals like zinnia, to name a few.
Get in the first pinch when the perennials are about 6” tall, shorter on annuals. Then a second pinch at 8-12” tall. Pinching out the growing point forces side growth, creating a fuller plant with more flowering stems. Since the bushiness starts where the pinches start, you don’t want to wait until plants are a foot tall.
When you pinch, remove the top set of leaves on some or all of the stems — this is considered a soft pinch. Pinching back may create smaller flower heads, but there will be more of them. So many management decisions.
A few of the iris rhizomes I moved early in the spring were sending up short flower stalks, only to have the resident gardener pick them off. ‘Johnson’s Blue’ — cranesbill geranium — is nearly ready to be cut back by 50% already. Unfortunately, this is a lovely, but floppy plant that is 2-by-2 feet in size and quickly goes from a rounded blue ball to a floppy mound.
When it’s done flowering, cut it back and it will reflush with new blooms later in the season. These are long lived perennial geraniums, mine are around 15 years old.
A friend had a question about Brown Eyed Susan — Rudbeckia Triloba. It was blooming nicely in the pot when she bought it, planted it at home and now it’s not blooming. Plants are often treated with growth regulators, chemicals or light manipulation to force them to bloom out of the normal bloom time. Why? So, they are blooming in the store or plant nursery in the spring when we want to buy them. Brown Eyed Susan normally is a mid-summer bloomer and likely will resume blooming on its normal schedule.
Is companion planting ... science or folklore?
Both really, depending on how you define it.
Companion planting is often described as two or more types of plants grown in close proximity that have a symbiotic relationship that is benefiting each other in some way.
The science parts that stand to reason are that some plants can create helpful shade or windbreaks to others by how they are installed. Some plants can use others as a trellis, like squash growing on corn plants to better reach the sunlight. Legume plants like beans and peas actually fix nitrogen into the soil benefiting other plants.
The folklore tales are usually stories from the garden long ago, but unproven like "Growing tomatoes near carrots make them taste better." Really? Another I’ve heard is that a friends’ grandma always put coffee grounds on her peppers to make them hotter (hmm.) It may however, be true that the smell of Marigolds deters aphids … does any living creature like the smell of marigolds?
Many things are hard to measure! I am including a side-by-side picture of my Preen experiment and you decide if you think it is effective. I am certainly sold on the results. Both identical garden beds. The only variable was one bed was treated with Preen (a pre-emergent weed herbicide) and one was not. Both were shuffled hoed three times and watered a few times.
The picture was taken last week and is an average representation of each bed. Preen is supposed to be effective for three or more months, so if you want to slow your weed growth, it is not too late to get your money's worth this season. First, shuffle hoe the soil or remove the existing weeds in some way. Then sprinkle down the Preen and water it in
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page — Market Bakery.
To respect everyone's health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
-Stay home if you are sick
-Send only one healthy family member to shop
-Keep a 6 foot distance from others
-Don't mingle -Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
-Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
-No onsite consumption of food
-Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
