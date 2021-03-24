Running out of garden space? Constant problem for me.
There is always one … Actually ten more iris that I simply must have, and a few … Maybe lots more perennials! A person could have worse habits, mine is plants. Just when I think there is no room, an idea pops in my head.
Why am I wasting half a garden bed square on composted weeds tossed from years before? That pile would be much better suited to wander off to the tree line. I like to have a pile with a lot of surface area to scatters the weeds on so the roots dry out to insure their death. I have calculated about 20 iris would fit nicely there. So be it!
Browsing through a new catalog this spring and noticing the increase in colored foliages in Heuchera is amazing. Foliages range from bright yellow, bronze, caramel, reds, purples and variegated colors. I’ll admit I am a green girl. Foliage should be green. Flowers should be colorful. I can tolerate variegated white and green … Maybe a little yellow. When I see bright yellow or lime green foliage, I think nitrogen deficiency!
Regardless of the color Heuchera — aka Coral Bells — are versatile plants in the landscape. Many varieties do well in full to partial shade, and others take sunny sights. Typically, they are front of the border plants. Coral Bells are a mounded plant with ivy shaped leaves. The flowers are tiny and bell shaped and are on skinny stiff spikes called scapes. These keep for years as cut flowers in a cute vase or incorporated in a wreath or swag. Coral Bells are fairly easy to divide — now would be a good time before they break dormancy. Locate them in a moist location or be sure they get a little extra water during the season if there are dry periods.
Fertilizer
It’s that time of year for a fertilizer primer for the garden. What’s in a bag? Ever feel confused when picking out a bag of fertilizer for the garden, hoping it’s the right stuff? If you have good healthy soil, you may not need anything yet, but gardening in the same place year after year can deplete the soil of necessary nutrients if not replaced. The three main nutrients, known as the elements N-P-K are called ‘macro nutrients’ and are required by plants in larger amounts: Nitrogen= N, Phosphorus = P, Potassium = K.
There are additional ‘micro nutrients’ also needed but in smaller amounts. The next most important elements behind NPK would be calcium and magnesium.
Most bags of fertilizer will have three numbers on them, for example; 10-15-10.
This number represents (always in this order) 10 parts Nitrogen, 15 parts Phosphorus, 10 parts Potassium. Because this example contains the main three, it would be referred to as a complete fertilizer. A 10-10-10 or a 15-15-15 would be referred to as a balanced fertilizer as the three main nutrients are in equal amounts.
So you are wondering, if you have a bag of 10-10-10, then 30 parts are accounted for … What are the other 70 parts? Inert ingredients or fillers.
In dry fertilizers this could be ground dried plant material like corn cobs or soybean waste. A liquid foliar fertilizer may also include inert ingredients and may also contain a sticker or spreading agent which helps the product to be applied more effectively and stay on the plant. Dry fillers also have a purpose by allowing a more even application and keeping us from using too much. The margin of error would be zero if we had straight elements to work with. A fertilizer with a higher ratio like a 20-20-20 may be more expensive than a 10-10-10 because it has more active ingredients — twice as much! — and less filler and often is the better buy.
The fertilizer you purchase should always have directions for how much and how often. More is not better. Vegetable gardeners generally use a 10-10-10 or a 10-20-10. My choice would be a dry slow-release fertilizer that you apply to the soil and rake in one time each season and done! I don’t mind using sprays, but I prefer not to spray vegetable plants with fruits present that I intend to eat someday.
Fertilizers also may have a specific purpose. For instance, flower gardens would benefit with a bloom booster type fertilizer like a 10-30-20. There are also starter fertilizers for potted or greenhouse seedlings or for side dressing field planted crops like sweetcorn, formulated for root growth and cooler soils.
Looking forward to the outdoor Farmers’ Markets? The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
