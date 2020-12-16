What do you do when you run out of planting areas? Create new ones, of course!
Hopefully the picture showing my newly landscaped driveway makes the cut. The larger, new planting area is about 20 feet at the widest and tapering off, and about 40 feet long. What to do here? Adding to an existing area can be challenging especially when the area has mature plants already. The backdrop is large spruce, which I had moved in about 20 years ago. The area is south facing so no shade concerns.
A stand of spruce has a somewhat natural formal appearance due to their shape. Adding grasses or native prairie plants would add a messy appearance (my opinion, of course) and wouldn’t blend with the trees. A shrub that will mature at 6-8 feet would be perfect for the back of the bed. Thinking American Cranberry — “Baileys” — would be perfect. It’s one of my favorite shrubs due to the seasonal interest it provides. White spring blooms, berry cluster development in the summer, blazing fall foliage with red berries that stay on all winter. The plant keeps a nice rounded shape with not much pruning. Less work — I love it more!
In addition, I believe I will add some blue rug Junipers to cascade over the front of the boulders. In the middle bed areas, looking for color throughout the seasons at about 3-4 feet tall. Some perennials like Baptisia for spring bloom, daylilies to take over the summer color, and fall asters to finish it off. Diverse foliage and bloom times with decent seed pods through winter if I don’t get them cut down in the fall. The smaller boulder bed with be filled with same type of plants.
Are you a seasonal person? I always knew I was a seasonal eater. No, I don’t want to eat strawberries in December, they are summer fruits. I don’t want to eat winter squash or pumpkin pie in the summer either. Watermelon in January — are you kidding? Well, I recently noticed that my seasonal self has spilled into my outdoor job choices as well. I have 10% of the garden that didn’t get cut back yet despite this super long season.
Once I moved to the tree and buckthorn recovery project, it quickly followed by the driveway landscape project … picking up a pruners and heading to the garden was not on the list. I looked at the pruners, I looked over the areas and even walked through them. I really tried. It felt like strawberries in December — nope not doing it. I’ll be mad at myself in the spring. And so, the cycle of gardening continues.
Several years ago, I was happy to find a garden spinner to purchase at a craft show. It was on a 4-5 foot pole and it came with two decorative circular blades about 2 feet across, that blow around in the wind. You get the picture. At the time, my grandsons were younger and I never thought about how dangerous a large spinner made of metal at that height could be. If that wasn’t bad enough, several times one of the pieces whirled off and went flying. A friend had bought one when I did and experienced the same issues. So, needless to say I disassembled the few parts that hadn’t fell apart but couldn’t bear to just scrap it. This summer the two blades found a new home screwed to each end of my wooden swing set. Can’t harm anyone now and adding a little whimsy to the swing set.
I know you are tired of my reminders to you about fall watering, but have you done it yet? This fall has been very dry and any plants that were installed in the late fall surely need a deep drink of water. The fall planted shrub garden and spruce trees along with the birch trees got an icy drink last week. Too lazy to hook up the garden hose, I decided to bust a hole in the edge of the ice, scoop out a trench and bucket lake water to them all.
Sounds easier, right?
Yes, it was a lot more work, but I didn’t have to hook up the hoses — I hate that job! Thought of it as a new version of water aerobics. Forty buckets later, that was a workout. Deciduous plants that have lost their leaves may appear to have nothing going on. Root growth my friends — that is going on until the ground is staying frozen. Colder days are ahead so, get on it.
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. All times are 10 a.m. – noon.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.