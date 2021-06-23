How do the insect pests find our gardens hidden amongst the trees?
Gardeners that grow vine crops are likely familiar with the striped cucumber beetle. It gets my vote for worst vegetable garden pest.
Some insects like the Colorado Potato Beetle just bother one part of the plant — the foliage in this case. They are also relatively slow so you can hand pick them and drop them in a container or water with a little oil floating on the top. Their yellow eggs are laid in clusters on the bottom side of leaves. As soon as they hatch, they start eating away!
Cucumber beetles are fast and too small to hand pick. In between chewing the leaves and stems on your plants, the adult Cucumber Beetles are laying eggs in the soil at the root system of the plant. When the eggs hatch, the larvae will start to feast on the roots until they emerge as adults and continue the cycle. Cuke beetles will also burrow into melons and squashes, harming every part of a plant!
Normally, beetles will be present long before flowering occurs, so you can dust before the bees care about visiting your squash plants.
Beetles frequently move around on the plants so it is not necessary to dust each leaf, maybe 25% of them. If you have them, they will not go away … What are you waiting for? Dust! Don’t wait to see what will happen — I just told you their life story and it doesn’t end well.
Plum trees
Last week, a new reader and neighbor asked about getting rid of wild plum trees that had seeded themselves in a planted prairie area.
Prunus americana — wild plum — easily reseeds itself forming colonies if enough space allows. Knowing this, only plant it in areas that you mow which will keep it from getting established with regular mowing. Wild plum is native so it can pop up anywhere. Once small wild trees of any kind become large wild trees — seemingly overnight — they are more difficult to eradicate. Simply pruning them back or cutting them down, does not kill them, they will just come back bushier than before.
If you only have a few stragglers, you can try pulling them out with a fulcrum action tree puller or chaining them to a tractor or truck. We aren’t talking about 20-foot trees here! In the case of my neighbor, the trees are already shading out the prairie plants. If they are too tall to safely or correctly spray, and too big to pull out, then cut them back to about one foot tall. Then wait for bushy re-growth to appear and spray the new leaves. This may take a few applications of continued regrowth before they actually die.
Meanwhile, in this case, the prairie plants may have a chance to re-cover. This was my method on the former ‘buckthorn hillside.’ Now many years later, the remaining stumps are rotted enough to be kicked over. The buckthorn grove (another area) that was ground down by a landscape company last fall, is having regrowth as I expected and is getting sprayed to kill it. Buckthorn is very invasive and crowds out the native woodland plants. Woody plants like plum and buckthorn, are more challenging to kill than herbaceous perennials.
Sometimes wild trees are actually welcome where they land. Currently, I have about six oaks that are under 15 feet tall that are looking good after pruning last fall. I planted about 10 wild plum several years ago, and they are in an area I mow — not really “lawn” but an area that gets mowed.
Wild plums are yellow to peachy colored and can have a red blush on them. They are sweet and delicious eaten fresh and can be used to make jam or jelly.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers’ Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Saturdays we will have a “take and make project” for kids available while they last at the market trailer.
Follow my Facebook business page at Market Bakery. To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only one healthy family member to shop
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.