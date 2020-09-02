A reader had a question at the Farmers’ Market about what appears to rusty streaks on daylilies.
This time of year, many plants will start to show more visible signs of disease and viruses, perennials and veggies as well. Late in the season the evidence is more pronounced as it spreads through the plants and throughout the garden.
This should be a reminder for next spring to start and keep on a regular fungicide spray program. Good intentions often drop by the wayside as the season progresses — I know this first hand! I actually purchased my fungicide, but never got it in the sprayer this year!
Even my Celebrity tomatoes that are usually less effected are covered in leaf spot. At least when the foliage dies back you can see the tomatoes better! One benefit.
Moving bulbs
Fall is a time to think about planting or moving bulbs.
Another question was regarding Asiatic lilies that were failing to bloom and in decline. Any time a plant initially flowered and did great for years ... here a few questions to ask yourself if they are declining.
Have the plants become over crowded, fighting for water, nutrients and sunlight? Has the surrounding area changed? Is that once 8-foot nearby maple tree now 20-feet tall and casting too much shade on your garden? Have you fertilized in the last 10 years? Has soil eroded away or have you added too many layers of additional soil over the years?
And of course, there are always the insect and disease issues. It sounds like it was merely time to thin them out. Late fall or early spring, before they emerge, you can dig and divide Asiatic lilies.
These bulbs will have small bulbs called bulblets attached to the underground stem. Pick them off and plant in a different, refreshed area along with the mother bulbs. Space them at least 12-16 inches apart — I know it sounds excessive.
A bulblet — smaller than the mother bulb — may not produce flowers the first or second year until it matures. Asiatic bulbs are scale-like and you can also propagate the mother bulb by breaking/cutting off the scales. Each chunk of scales or scale, should have a piece of the basal plate with it.
The basal plate is the bottom piece of the bulb that the scales are attached to. The roots grow out of the bottom of the basal plate. Lilies need six to eight hours of full sun to thrive and produce the blooms you are expecting.
Other types of lilies or bulb plants may produce tiny bulbs in the leaf axis that are called bulbils. One of the most popular lilies is the fragrant Oriental Stargazer lily. Stargazer is usually rated as a zone 5 plant, so mulch heavily if you are trying to winter them over. I have had no more than two years luck with them but my yard is very open.
Other falls bulbs to consider in the lily group are Chinese Trumpet lilies, Orienpet lily or Heirloom Species lilies. How do they differ? Chinese Trumpet are very tall, 4-6 feet tall and have the traditional ‘Easter Lily’ shaped flower, with a spicy fragrance.
Orienpet have the fragrance and beauty of the oriental lily, like Stargazer but the tall stature of the Trumpet lily at 3-4 feet. Heirloom species aka L. martagon are also very tall from 3-7 feet. By these standards, I have a short garden!
Consider your overall garden height before getting some of these big guys. A clump of 5-foot lilies would probably look more silly than spectacular in a garden mostly 3 feet tall. Keep it in balance.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmers’ Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page – Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
-Stay home if you are sick
-Send only one healthy family member to shop
-Keep a 6 foot distance from others — don’t mingle
-Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
-Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
-No onsite consumption of food
-Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
