Thinking of bringing in new soil for your garden to freshen things up?
For small gardens buying in bags may be adequate. For larger areas, you may be able to purchase a truckload or trailer load. And for really big areas, consider having it delivered by the yard. Naturally that’s what I need. A truckload.
Having recently removed hundreds of iris (no exaggerating) from a large bed, 35-by-14 feet, it’s time to amend the soil after 10 years of nothing. Of course I had help digging — my friends CJ and PJ spent two lovely days helping out!
When ordering soil, be sure it is top soil not subsoil. Top soil will have more organic matter in it and sub soil can tend to be more sterile — lacking good bacteria. If ordering by dump truck, try to get pulverized soil. When soil is pulverized it may be crushed/ground and separated by a screening process. Air spaces are created making it lighter and easier to work with. Sounds wonderful right?
The down side of working with pulverized soil is the dream that it will stay that way. A few waterings or hard rains, that fluffy soil will not be so fluffy. But the benefit of working with easy soil from the start is worth the extra cost.
If you have ever ordered just ‘topsoil’ and received soil boulders — you will probably agree pulverized is better. You will need to either till in the new soil or work it in with a shovel, you can’t simply leave it on top, especially if your soil is high in clay. You can create a layer/barrier if you don’t mix it up and the roots of your new plants may just live in that looser top layer instead of the roots going deeper.
Amending soil with animal manure is something I don’t do, but there are those that love it. Fresh, also called ‘hot’ manure should never be applied to an actively growing garden. It should always be allowed to compost or rot for an entire year before using. Nitrogen hot manure can increase the soil salts which can lead to the burnt look of the leaves as a result of dehydration.
So … now what can one do if you have recently applied it? Best to try raking or removing the manure to a pile where it can compost and rot for a year. Fresh manure should never be used in a garden where it can splash onto veggies or fruits that you plan to eat. Not only is it not good for the soil in an active garden, but it can also contain E. coli. Manures, especially from horses, can also bring S. scabies, commonly known as scab disease to the garden. Once you have it — it’s there! No cure, and you can’t make it go away.
Scab disease shows up on your root crops like rough scabs on the outer skin. You can safely peel those vegetables and still eat them but you probably wouldn’t enter them in the county fair. Death in the garden can sometimes be a mystery.
When you are researching solutions on the internet, here are some of the details to observe to narrow down your focus. If it’s a group or row of the same plants, are all the plants affected or not? Was it a sudden issue or over a period of time? Is it a whole plant problem, just the leaf margins, or just one side of the plant? Is it just a problem on the new growth or the old growth? Is it the normal cycle of the plant to die back, such as spring bulbs? Are there insects present causing damage? Did the gardener do anything different — adding excessive fertilizer, spraying for weeds causing drift or not watering during drought periods?
Gardening can be so complicated! Every year a gardener has an opportunity to learn so much in their own backyard!
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmers’ Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page — Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only one healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6 foot distance from others — Don’t mingle
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
