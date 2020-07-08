For many of our plants, that last big rain is all but a memory. Any established garden plants need 1-2” of water per week, so you might need to help out through this hot stretch of weather.
Here is a repeat on the calculation to figure out how much water you need to apply to equal 1” of rain. Adjust the speed of the water flow from your garden hose so you can fill a one-gallon container in 30 seconds. For future reference, indicate that on the water spicket by making a mark with a permanent marker or slap on a twist tie. At that rate of water flow, it will take 30 minutes of watering to apply 1” of water to 100 square feet.
There are three different critical watering times during the summer for vegetable plants. The first is when installing plants — nursing them along until you notice they are growing. Don’t just hope for rain, they need you! The second critical point is when flowers and fruits are developing. The third critical point is actually a watering reduction, when melons and tomato fruits are in the later stages of ripening. Too much water at this point can cause fruits to split, and watery fruits with less intense flavor.
Did you even eat a cantaloupe that tasted like … nothing? Could have been too much watering or rain. In order to double your efforts while watering, pull weeds with your other hand. It might take a few minutes to get the hang of it without falling over, but eventually it becomes easier. When it’s really dry and the weeds break off, give them a squirt of water first so they will pull out easier. If you don’t get the roots out, they will be right back.
The tomato plants that were drifted by herbicide in my garden are looking worse by the day — death is certain.
There is a reason I always plant extra. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was colored dye in the herbicide so you could see exactly where you have sprayed and perhaps notice if it is drifting? Commercial herbicides have dye, why not for the homeowner who may be more likely to make mistakes! Another idea to patent, but who has the time.
During this hot weather avoid planting or moving any plants in full or partial sun until it cools down. Huge stressor for plants! If you have plants in containers that are waiting for the garden, place under a tree for afternoon sun protection. Containers and potted plants will definitely need watering every day if not twice. If the soil has shrunk away from the sides of the containers, scruff it up a bit before watering so it doesn’t just run straight threw.
Add color to garden
During this blast of bloom in the garden, it’s a great time to evaluate your color combos. This year I have a paprika colored yarrow looking beautiful with a whitish/melon colored trumpet lily sharing its space. Yarrow is a great space filler.
Every year, I always seem to find some oddball plant that needs to move. This year, it is a large group of red Asiatic lilies. Somebody planted them in the stand alone Baptisia garden that is home to several groups of pink trumpet lilies. Doesn’t work together ... it was probably was me.
My usual correction procedure is to take a picture of the interloper, make some notes that I’ll never find again, tag the plants and walk away. Then in the fall, when the bloom is gone, I’ll wonder why I tagged that plant! Then next summer, I’ll say “Oh, you again!”
After all, gardening is a process … and never done.
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page — Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop:
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Send only 1 healthy family member to shop.
• Keep a 6 foot distance from others — Don’t mingle.
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip.
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up.
• No onsite consumption of food.
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.