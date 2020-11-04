This recent weather has been incredible and likely short lived! If you haven’t tilled your garden yet, it’s not too late if it is dry enough.
The later in the season, the better to disrupt all of those insects and insect eggs that are all nestled in for the winter. Who cares if your neighbor thinks you’re crazy tilling in November!
If you are one of those gardeners that can’t say goodbye to the impatiens or coleus of summer, and potted them up, they may be looking pretty sad by now. Try cutting them back to stimulate fresh, new growth. Most plants commonly grown outside prefer those conditions and will do best there.
The amount of available light, primarily lack of, is the single biggest factor of decline in the house. Place plants in your sunniest window, and turn them every week. Water only when needed and not to the saturation point. Cut back on the fertilizer for all the plants in the house, your normal indoor ones and the outdoor visitors. When sunlight levels are low in the winter, so is your plants ability to photosynthesize. Fertilizing plants encourages them to grow and the winter conditions are not conducive to a productive growth period but rather a survival period.
Dogwoods and asclepias
Red, Coral and Yellow Twig Dogwoods are colored up this time of year. If you are wondering if you could cut some to decorate with, the answer is yes!
Dogwoods respond very well to even hard pruning, nearly to the ground. The entire plant can be cut back each year to keep the size more manageable and create single unbranched stems for the next year. If you are just taking a few stems, you can just prune out the tips if you want.
After cutting, they hold their color for months. Red twig stems cut between 3-6 inches and a hot glue gun make great stars for the Christmas tree, or make huge stars with longer stems for a wall or door decoration.
Asclepias pods were looking beautiful dusted with snow last week – but glad the snow is gone. The wild asclepias — loved by monarchs — are known as common milkweed, asclepias syriaca. Gardeners only have a few tame ones, also commonly known as swamp milkweed, to choose from.
The orange and the yellow are both asclepias tuberosa. These plants grow to about 24 inches tall. Ice Ballet is a white, and Cinderella is a pink, both are asclepias incarnata and grow about 3-4 feet tall. One of their best features is a long 3-month bloom period.
Loved by hummers, bees and butterflies, another common name is the butterfly weed. Butterfly weed are some of the last plants to emerge in the spring. In the early growth stages, you can control their size if needed with pinching. A pinched plant may be shorter overall, but will have more flowering stems. The pinching forces side shoots to develop, resulting in a thicker but often shorter plant.
Deadheading asclepias will also result in more re-blooming. These vanilla scented flowers are great as cut stems in bouquets. The flower head looks great in bud as well as opened. Most flower heads have a combination of the tiny rounded bud and opened flowers together, creating a unique look.
I have all but the white, including plenty of the wild ones. The wild ones seem to increase in numbers every year planting themselves in the garden. I usually leave them as their importance to the bees and butterflies outweigh my need for neatness in the garden. But … sometimes unwanted plants can take over if not kept in check.
This year, the garlic chives continue to spread about the garden. They are very difficult to pull out and even chemical control isn’t very effective. New to the garden spreading group is the fall blooming clematis, Sweet Autumn. For years I have grown three large climbers and never saw any newbies starting. So, I went from seeing none to about 25 random vines popping up in the perennial gardens. Either they were to small to see last year or they exploded this year.
The first winter Farmers’ Market is this Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Drummers Garden Center.
Winter Market dates are: Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
Thank you to Drummers Garden Center for hosting the Winter Mankato Farmers’ Markets again this year.
A huge shout out to Best Buy for hosting the market this past summer! Thank You Brandon, Reid and crew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.