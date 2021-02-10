Enjoying the cold? I know all of us gardeners are happy for snow cover protecting our plants during this cold snap.
Another reason for enjoying (enduring) the cold is insect related. After warmer winters there are always more cutworms that survive. Have you ever met a cutworm with any beneficial value to the garden besides food for birds? Didn’t think so.
Are your potted perennial window sill herbs looking like they have seen better days? Try a cold treatment, creating a false winter to trick them into thinking it’s spring.
Chives, sage and parsley would be some plants that might respond well to this. First, cut the plant back so it is only 1-3 inches tall, and provide some water, but not saturating. Then place the container/pot in a plastic bag and twist tie shut.
Either put the plant in the fridge or an unheated garage for two weeks. Then, place in the freezer or outside for two weeks. Then rewarming it — a final two weeks back in the fridge or garage. Then place the plant back in the windowsill, and water it a little. Leave the bag on, but untie it so the bag is standing, like a mini greenhouse — you may need to place some chopsticks or pencils along the sides of the pot to hold the bag up. When you start to see some new growth, you can remove the bag.
This type of process is often used by professional growers to initiate growth by manipulating temperature and/or light. It may seem like a lot of work … What else is going on in the gardening world right now?
Annual, perennial, biennials
Parsley is tough biennial plant as shown by my early winter picture of it in the snow. Annual, perennial and biennial – what does it all mean? Annuals are plants that live for one growing season and die. Some may self seed and be back the next year. Biennials live for two years.
The first year, the plant grows foliage and establishes itself and the second year it produces foliage and flowers. At the end of the second year, its life cycle is complete and it dies.
Many biennials re-seed themselves so it may appear as though they are actually perennials because they are continuing on. Parsley will last two years even in this climate zone. Mulching the plant in the late fall will help it to make it over the winter. Perennials live for three seasons or more. Some plants like Dianthus are short lived perennials living about five years.
I recently saw an article from the Harris Seed Company addressing the record number of seed sales this year so far. More gardeners are entering the field! Before you get carried away ordering seed the new gardener should understand the time commitment for successful gardening.
Plan to spend about two hours every week per 100 square feet of vegetable garden to keep it properly cared for. Here is a list of garden tasks: soil prep, planting, weeding, fertilizing, watering, cultivating, insect control, thinning, harvesting and finally eating your rewards.
As you become more skilled you should become more efficient. But then, when we feel “we got this,” we are usually just planting more gardens. It’s a vicious cycle. Start small, there is always next year.
My first garden as a young adult was a disaster. Everything planted too close and the hysterical single row of sweet corn that produces nothing along the back. One day my neighbor Bill told me he couldn’t stand it any longer and weeded my garden. My blank stare gave way to “what garden?” Yes, there is hope for everyone.
Less than eight years later I had a 10-acre certified organic produce farm. I couldn’t imagine growing anything I couldn’t eat, why would anyone grow flowers? LOL.
If you know my story you might be chuckling about now. Yes, I later went on to have a 10-acre flower farm in a different location. Why would you grow something you couldn’t put in a bouquet? Things change.
It’s happened again — every time this year some maniac hacks into my computer and orders more iris, more grasses, more perennials and sends me the bill! Hmmm …I wonder who?
The winter Farmers’ Market are over for this season. A HUGE shout out “Thank You” to Julie Drummer and the staff at Drummers Garden Center for once again hosting the winter indoor markets for the Mankato Farmers’ Market. The outdoor markets will start again Saturday, May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
