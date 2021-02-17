If I could only have one vegetable plant in my garden, it would definitely be a tomato plant. For the space it takes it, it makes up for in bountiful fruits!
Right now, all we can do is dream of BLT’s with fresh garden tomatoes when it’s below zero outside. Some vegetables have a small window of time to be harvested between ripe/ready or overripe. Tomatoes are a little more giving and you have several days to harvest. Even if they fall from the plant to the ground, they are often good to use. I have learned over the years to gently roll fallen tomatoes over before attempting to pick up. Yup, after your fingers go through a few rotten tomatoes, you learn a few tricks.
Some veggies with a shorter harvest window are green beans, peas, and cantaloupe. Beans and peas can quickly go from the perfect size to overgrown right before your eyes, especially in hot weather. Peas the size of marbles do not taste good.
Knowing how the ripening process works for each type of garden vegetable can help you plan out your planting schedule.
Let’s look at green beans for instance. How much do you need for four people to have as a side dish for a meal? No easy answer as that depends on your gardening skills as well. If your plants are well cared for, watered and weeded then perhaps 6-8 feet of plants. Green beans hold for a week or more in the fridge if they are dry when you pick them and store them unwashed. Beans can rust if stored wet. After one to three pickings, you should have enough for a meal.
Over time, bean plants can decline or are decimated by the Mexican Bean Beetle. Beans or peas that are past their prime should be still picked and just dropped. This signals the plant to keep producing more flowers/fruits. If the overgrown pods are left on to ripen, the plant will think it has done its job of reproduction and slow down and eventually stop producing. Knowing this, initially save space for a second planting in mid-late June. Peas only thrive in cool weather, so if you think you failed as a pea farmer because your vines died in July, no worries — that is their life expectancy.
Planting is not a one-day event in May, but can stretch on through mid-summer for other crops like lettuce and greens.
Years ago, when I was creating my own planting devices, I designed a planting screen for small seeds like lettuce. I framed a piece of chicken wire the width that my rows were, the length can be variable but at least 2-feet long. Then, place the frame over the prepared plot/row section and drop in a few seeds in each opening of the wire, or every other opening — depending how thick you are planting the seeds. It’s easy to plant too many seeds at a time especially if you are just shaking them out of a package.
Another method is to plant garden beds that are 2-3 feet wide, easy enough to reach into from either side. If you layout your garden in long narrow rows that are only one plant wide, the majority of your garden space ends up to be walking paths. The single row planting method is however practical for tomatoes, but not for carrots, beets, greens, etc.
Another favorite planting guide is a simple two-by-four that is 8-10 feet long. The planting board can be marked at intervals with different colored paint or markers to help with spacing. For instance, a black mark every 2 inches, and a red mark every 8 inches. The board is placed where I intend to plant larger seeded crops like green beans or cucumbers. Using a hoe, draw a shallow trench right up against the length of the board all the way down. This way at least 8 feet of row will be straight! You can also use a string, but I prefer the board method.
After planting, pull the board along the row if more needs to be planted. I don’t cover the seed until the entire row has been planted. If I run short on seed, I can steal from an area I planted too heavy. There is of course small walk behind seed planters on the market which are great for installing medium to large garden plots. But for 10 feet of green bean plants, it doesn’t pay to mess around with a planter.
The winter Farmers’ Markets are over for this season. The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
