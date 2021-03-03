How can you get more growing space out of a small garden? Look up! Vertical gardening works for many of the vegetables we grow.
Cucumbers, melons, pole beans, peas and squash are all vine crops. Indeterminate tomato plants are also vining and can also be secured to fencing but we usually put them in cages — until they tip over.
Vertical gardening can be as simple as installing a fence of chicken wire or other types of grids for light weight crops like peas. Used hog panels make a very sturdy fence for heavier crops like melons. Whatever you use, make sure it is solid and can support the crop and a few wind storms of summer.
Squash and melons will often need to be assisted with a sling around the fruits to keep them from breaking off the vine due to weight. Dig out your old pantyhose. About half a leg can make a decent sling. Cucumber fruits do not need any extra supports, assuming you pick them timely.
Vine crops may need a little guidance getting to the support. You can use twists ties to create a loop to a support, but don’t crank it down on the plant stem. Slippery metal posts would be challenging for plants to crawl up. Even spiral wrapping a few strands of garden twine the length of a post will give the plants more to grab on to.
Plants may need to be tied to the fence as they can wander off. I often will pre-cut twine pieces and secure a bunch to the fence so they are easy to grab when I need to tie up the wanderers. Last year the tomato hut — aka the re-purposed log swing frame — was a useful addition to the garden. Pole beans produce about two weeks later than bush beans, so plant some of both.
I prefer planting taller peas on a fence than shorter ones that claim to not need fencing. The shorter types end up looking like a pea tumble weed, and trying to harvest the pods is a challenge. I might wait longer for the fencing type to be ready, but at least I have success picking them. Peas are very shallow rooted, barely a root at all.
When picking, hold one hand against the plant and pick with the other. It doesn’t take much force to completely pull the plant out just by harvesting.
Since your fencing will create shade, locate it towards the north side of your garden. You can also take advantage of the shade and plant midseason lettuce behind it. You could leave your fence in place and rotate the crops on it for a few years, fertilizing and cultivating with hand tools.
Flowering perennials may need supports as well. Peony cages are shorter but wider than a typical tomato cage. Other plants that tend to fall over like some achilleas, sedums and tall mums would also benefit with a cage.
Taller trumpet lilies, dahlias and gladiolus may need staking or cages, too. For long stretches of flowers over 20 feet, or a row of tomato plants, try floral netting. As shown in the picture, floral netting is stretched horizontally across the plants. As the plants grow through it, they get support side to side.
I used this on top heavy peonies and also on tomato plants. In the row of tomato plants, I used three different layers on top of each other at 1-foot vertical intervals. When tomato plants are loaded, they can be heavier than you think.
The rows were 20-feet long with a set of fence stakes every 5 feet. Over time the netting began to slip down as some of the posts were smooth — gardener mistake. Overall, they produced well, few tomatoes hit the ground and I didn’t have to pick up one tipped over cage all season!
You can find floral netting on line with a simple search. You do have a bit of untangling to do at the end of the season if you want to reuse it next year.
It’s too early to garden yet despite the nice warm up. Do not start your tomato or pepper seeds for your home garden yet — late March is the right time. All the rushing in the world won’t get you a tomato faster, only weakened over grown stressed out plants.
The winter Farmers Markets are over for this season. The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
