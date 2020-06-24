Ever notice how your weed pile has started to regrow as if by magic? A pile of basil or squash plants could never just regrow, but weeds? Give them a few days. Your pile likely contains soil, moisture and weeds piled high offering protection to those lower in the pile.
Right now, I am pulling out huge purslane plants — the Mother of Millions — that never goes away. Some weeds like purslane are so resilient, even a small piece of leaf laying on the soil can start a new plant.
Even weeding needs a thought-out plan to be efficient. As I contemplated shuffle hoeing yesterday — and actually hoed a few areas, I avoided the small patches of purslane in the tiny seedling stages. Seeing rain on horizon, I knew hoeing them now — a little rain soon — likely would quadruple my purslane crop. Some weeds are better to pull out when they are larger to not leave pieces behind.
Grassy weeds pull out great after a rain or soak down with a garden hose. Pull them gently to get the entire root that may be traveling throughout your garden — so satisfying. No time to pull your weeds? At least try to cut off the flower heads if they are developed. Yes, they will grow back but it will buy you some time.
Just recently I located a grove of 4-foot-tall ragweed on the property fringes. This time of year, the weeds all grow so fast, it gets hard to find them all at the infant stages. Large ragweed can be hard to pull out. In this case, prune them back to 1 foot tall, then spray them. This way you use less spray to accomplish the task, plus you aren’t waving the wand high in the air risking drift onto the plants you want to save.
Asiatic lilies
This time of year, the iris are basically done and so are the peonies. What’s next for a large bloomer in the garden? Asiatic lilies of course!
Either my resident deer moved away, met its demise or no longer chooses to browse my garden. So, this year, I can actually enjoy the lilies blooming without covering the buds with perforated plastic bags, (which incidentally, worked quite well). I have also used the stink spray twice this season, maybe that’s helping too!
This year has been a little short on rain, at least in my location. So much watering to do! Trying to establish small transplants is more challenging during dry periods. Forget them for a day or so and poof! They’re dead! Work in sections of new garden areas if dragging 300 feet of garden hose around isn’t your favorite thing to do. Watering random transplants in 200-foot hillside stretch is the current project. Once they are on their own, which is hopefully soon, I will move onto a different sloped area and baby that for a couple of weeks.
Using flags or some sort of marker works great to help locate your newbies amongst larger established plants. Getting water to soak in the soil and not just run off on a hillside can be challenging as well. My once buckthorn thicket, is now looking more like a perennial hillside with grasses and flowering plants. It is still a constant battle against sprouting stumps, wild grape vines and a large selection of weeds including sedges.
Working in these hillside areas can be challenging for the gardener as well. Tripping on small stumps is a regular problem. After a few years, when the stumps are more rotted, they can be chopped out. Small stumps are also always handy for your garden hose to get caught on, over and over again. I hope no one hears me during those frustrating moments — hollering at the garden hose — yup, it happens!
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page — Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only 1 healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6 foot distance from others — Don’t mingle
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
