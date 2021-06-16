When is the BEST time to install plants in your garden? Potted or containerized plants can be installed at any time of year, even into late fall. This would include any perennial plants, shrubs and trees.
The amount you install at one time is critical, as they will need to be watered deeply at least twice a week in the summer, and once a week during the fall.
Last summer, I kept over 30 shrubs in partial shade in pots near my house for two months and didn’t install them until fall when they needed less watering with a garden hose — a mile away. This way they were right where I would see them (couldn’t forget them) and it was easy to water them.
Sometimes we buy early to get what we want, but potted plants will typically require daily watering, especially in windy areas. Planting too much at once is what can get us in trouble with ourselves and our plants suffer.
New perennial beds take much more work with watering and weeding but over time they fill in and become less work. I have shuffled hoed a new bed four times already this year, and my established beds once and some twice and they are good for the rest of the season.
Scorched leaves
Noticing any leaf scorch in your garden? It may be more noticeable on garden plants that have large leaves like Hosta and daylily. Other plants may be stressed by this heat and lack of rain as well and may look droopy.
If you are able to, it’s a great idea to water two to three times a week — seldom and deeply. Some of us got a little rain last Friday … Thank you.
When leaf scorch has occurred, there is no cure to reverse this. What’s dead is dead when it comes to leaves. The best option is to trim back those leaves or that part of the leaf.
As I was writing last week about watering new shrubs, three of my own Bailey American Cranberries were suffering on the outskirts of my lawn (forgot them). After a good soaking — 24 hours later — it was evident they were “past the point” of no return.
How prophetic of me. Now what?
The only hope was to prune off the top growth to the branchy part of the trunk which was about 18-inches tall. I am hoping that I will notice some regrowth soon — I will keep you posted.
Stress due to water or environment can also cause plants to growth distorted or smaller than expected. Iris react to stress by having smaller, distorted flowers and/or their normal color being whitish.
Plant stress will usually correct itself that season or the following once good growing conditions return, like normal temps and adequate moisture.
If this pattern of dry heat continues, you may see ‘blossom drop’ on your vegetable plants. When the plant produces flowers, if the conditions are not conducive to good plant growth, the plant will drop its flowers. When conditions improve, flowers will reappear — so no worries. One hot day here and there won’t cause this, but several in a row can.
Speaking of tomato plants, I have the worlds worst and ugliest this year. It’s been a struggle to even get to this level! If you are a new gardener, do not judge this year as a normal one and drop out of gardening. The weather and lack of rain have made it challenging — even for folks like me with lots of years in the field.
It’s probably too late to start over with most long season crops like tomato and pepper. Lucky for me I am at the Mankato Farmer’s Market every Saturday.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please stay home if you’re sick, send one healthy family member to shop and wash your hands often (stations will be set up).
