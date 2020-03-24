Been giving this veggie garden idea some more thought? Nothing could be more convenient than picking fresh produce out of your own garden.
The best advice is to only start with a few kinds of vegetables. A home garden is generally not that large, yet we try to squeeze in some of everything.
Some veggies are more difficult to grow or take up lots of room for the amount of harvest. Those items are best purchased instead at your local farmers market, like sweet corn and vine crop fruits, like melons, pumpkins and squashes.
Growing and cultivating these crops correctly takes lots of space. Even the smallest patch of sweet corn should be at least a 10-x-10 foot square area for correct wind pollination to occur. Who provides the most fruits per square foot and has the least troubles?
Drum roll please ... I say the pepper!
In all of my growing years, I have yet to see disease or virus issues on pepper plants. Considering poundage per square foot, tomatoes and potatoes. If you have never gardened before, you may want to start with transplants that you purchase rather than starting your own. However, starting vegetable seeds is rewarding, almost instant gratification as the plants quickly grow.
Planting them correctly is the key to success. Seeds need to be started in shallow containers. You can use plug trays, foam egg cartons with drain holes or short 6-packs. Pots made of fibers, cardboard egg cartons or homemade pots made of newspapers can quickly mold.
The majority of the seeds we start for veggies need only six to eight weeks of growth before planting outside. Here in southern Minnesota, we can usually start planting outside about mid-May. Peppers like eight to nine weeks of growth, tomatoes six to eight weeks. If you start them too early, your plants will likely be too tall and leggy and will not transition well to the outdoor wind as easily as short and stockier plants.
If a seed does not indicate a planting depth on the packet, the general rule of thumb is 3x the thickness of the seed. A window sill alone is not adequate light for starting quality plants. Yes, they may grow, but after you put those spindly plants in the garden, they will likely need two to three weeks to catch up if the wind doesn’t snap them off.
The main challenge in growing healthy, stocky plants is plentiful lighting. It is best to have a florescent light set up. Lights should always be about 4" above the seed trays or plants. You may need to place bumpers under your containers or trays to create the 4" distance as plants grow at different rates, or be able to raise and lower the lights. Seeds should be planted in a soil less mix.
Never use bagged garden soil or soil directly from your garden for seedlings. Soil less mix or a seed starter mix will be disease free and offer good drainage. Do not overpot by starting seeds in large containers — think the size of an ice cube for soil space or less per seed.
Seeds and plants should stay moist but not saturated or left standing in water and containers should drain freely. Air flow is critical. Running a fan on low in the plant area will help to keep the plant tissue dry (less disease issues). It also simulates wind, which creates a thicker plant and easier transition to the windy outdoors.
When the seedlings are 1-2" tall, and large enough to handle, transplant into the next size larger container. An example would be from an egg carton to a medium 6-pack size, or from a small 6- pack size to a 2-inch pot.
Tomatoes benefit from being repotted two to three times before going in the garden. Each time sinking the stem deeper into the next size pot. Vine crops, like melons and squash, do not like to have their roots disturbed so for those, I use peat pots. The entire peat pot gets planted in the garden.
These plants only need four weeks of growth to be a good size for the garden, so start about mid-April. To keep these plants strong, start them outside in the peat pots placed in a tray or flat. This way, I can easily bring the tray of pots in the garage for shelter if needed or nights that the temps are below 50 degrees.
Vine crops grown in a cozy space would be to thin and weak.
Our first outdoor market will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on May 2, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
