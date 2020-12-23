Pine cones are so simple, but yet, loved so much especially this time of year. What are they exactly? How about a woody structure that protects the seeds of the pine tree!
Tucked inside of a female pine cone are winged seeds. The male pinecones are the pollen producers. The layers of the pine cone called the scales protect the seeds. When a pinecone contains mature seeds, the scales will open on warmer days allowing the seeds to release. On colder days or even when a varmint is trying to eat the seeds, the scales will close protecting the seeds of the tree. Usually, but not always, when we find pinecones, the seeds are already gone. Pinecones can stay on a tree up to ten years before dropping.
If you are a fan of making your own pesto, you may also have had sticker shock at the price of a small jar of pine nuts. The seeds that are large enough to be collected for consumption are from the Pinyon Pines. These pines only grow in certain regions at altitudes of 6-9,000 feet. Pinyon Pines are native to parts of California, Texas and New Mexico. Scarcity drives up the price. I use toasted walnuts or almonds in my pesto and it’s just as delicious.
Naturally, red squirrels have a method to harvest the seeds of pinecones as well. First you must have a clever way to get the pinecones within reach, just like they did with my oak trees. When the squirrels are sensing that the smaller branches will not hold their weight, the simply chew them off so they fall to the ground. Then, they feast below the tree leaving the evidence behind.
Naturally, like the squirrel, I too love pinecones. I have baskets of them. Wherever I travel to, I am picking up nature bits — rocks, shells, pinecones and interesting wood pieces.
This amazing weather (for this time of year) just won’t allow me to stop working outside. I can’t bring myself to prune another thing, but plenty of other stuff to do.
Just this past week, numerous wheelbarrows of soil was moved off the pile and flung on older perennial beds. Large rock will get moved with the skid steer to finish a new bed that was added this summer. I purposely waited until the ground was semi frozen, or in this case so dry that compaction and ruts are less of an issue.
The ground will be too hard to set them in place, but at least they will get to the general area where they can be rolled later. Messy trees growing out of old stumps have been cut and burned using raked up dead plants for kindling.
Indoor herbs
Interested in growing herbs indoors? Windowsill plants will never look as good or produce as well as our garden grown plants.
The main factor is sunlight and warm/hot sunny days. Unless you have a sunroom or solarium, your plants will have to make due with much less light every day, with less opportunity to photosynthesize.
Can we still do it? Yes, and using supplemental light will be helpful. If you are a cook who loves to use fresh herbs, winter can be a long season. Fresh herbs are expensive, so it may pay for you to keep a fluorescent light on your indoor herb garden, about 10-12 hours a day.
To really be effective, the lights should be no more than 4 inches from the top of the foliage. All of your plants may not be the same height, so use bumpers under the containers of the shorter plants like a chunk of one-by-four wood or inverted GladWare container to maintain the 4 inches.
Providing the supplemental light will create a better growth environment and chance for success. Keep indoor plants at a medium moisture level, in a free draining pot. Plants should be potted with a bagged potting soil, not soil from the garden. Garden soil should stay in the garden. I usually mix my own concoction from bagged soil, as often the main choices are too heavy or too light. So I mix a bag of each together for a medium weight soil.
I used to be a winter gardener, but the reward is too small for all the effort for me. I own one houseplant. Remember how I told I was a seasonal person? Yup, gardening belongs outside for me!
