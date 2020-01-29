Winter is a great time to keep your fingers in the dirt with some plant propagation.
If you are winter window sill gardener, this is likely on your schedule already. In the fall before frost, gardeners often take plants indoors like geraniums, coleus, impatiens and the like, saving every last breath of summer they can. It might surprise you that I only have one indoor plant.
It was a gift, otherwise I wouldn’t even have that.
In the summer, I experience plant saturation overload, and during the winter I take a plant break. Experimenting with cuttings can be fun for youngsters too.
Here is how to get started and the things you will need.
The media
This can be a block of florists foam (the softer type), sand or a bagged propagation mix. Do not use real garden soil or potting soil, your media needs to be sterile. If using floral foam, cut it into 1.5-2” squares.
Container
You can use a variety of containers. If using floral foam, you can place your cubes together in a tray and cover them with a lid, or use an inverted clear storage tub as your lid. For a small propagation unit, you could even re-use the containers roasted chickens come in, complete with dome cover!
If using an item like a cup, a 6-pack, or a small plant container such as a 2” pot, you will need to use a plastic bag around it to keep the moisture in. You will also need to tent the plastic using chopsticks or similar item. The bag or cover should be suspended and never touch the cuttings. There are also small propagation units for sale at garden centers.
Planting steps
1. Thoroughly wet the media you plan to use.
2. Using a sharp knife, cut a 2-3 inch piece of stem material from the plant, having at least two leaves on it. Do not use a scissors to cut the stem as it can crush the stem.
3. Cut the leaves in half so only half remains on the stem. (Reduces the demand on the cutting.)
4. Dip the cut end of the stem in rooting hormone (optional.)
5. Insert 50% of the stem into the media. If using foam blocks, one cutting per block.
6. Cover with a clear lid or plastic bag. Humidity is crucial; if the cutting dries out it will croak. The lid should almost fit tightly, but slightly ajar to let fresh air exchange.
7. Place under a florescent light or in a bright sunny area, but avoiding direct sunlight. Florescent is best as it doesn’t heat up the container like the sunlight can.
8. Room temperature or slightly warmer.
9. Roots should start to form within 10-30 days. Big variable based on your own handling, growing conditions and the plants you are using. For instance, begonia will root much quicker than ficus.
Once cuttings start to grow, the roots will start to form before you see any new growth on top. Once you see new growth occurring, you can plant up into a pot now using an indoor potting soil.
Several days before you plan to pot them up, begin to remove the top or plastic, exposing them gradually to less humidity.
If you used foam cubes, plant the cube, do not attempt to remove the plant from the foam. If you started multiple cuttings in a sand container, use a spoon to gently lift them out. A benefit for using cubes is it is less likely your roots become intertwined with neighboring plants, less disturbing for the roots when re-potting.
What usually goes wrong?
The cutting and media dried out, was cooked by the sun, was too small to start with, or were left sitting in water — drainage is important. Excessive moisture can also cause molding — yes, a fine line between too much and not enough, periodic venting may be needed. Now would be a good time to start experimenting with cuttings so you will be pro by spring. Starting your own annuals from last year’s remnants can be fun — give it a try! If it doesn’t work, what have you lost but a few stems.
Prior to starting, you may want to do further research on whatever individual plant type you are working with.
Most woody plants like ficus and hibiscus will recommend using a growth hormone, of which of course, there are many types for different uses, also available at garden centers.
