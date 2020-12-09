How do they do it? How do plants, freeze down to the ground, sit in frozen soil all winter and in the warm spring sunshine, come back to life?
I couldn’t manage one night outside even with a warm coat on … I wouldn’t be springing back to life! As I wandered the semi-froze garden this past weekend, I couldn’t help but think how amazing and resilient plants are.
With a few nice days left, now is the best time of year, especially without snow, to evaluate your landscape and the veggie garden. We have been given extra time this year to get things done!
Without all of the foliage, plants and weeds in the way, you can look at the bare bones of your yard and gardens. Yes, you can do this in the warm months as well, but planning the changes is a fun winter project so you can get on it in the spring.
Things I would suggest to look at: Pruning trees and shrub that are not spring bloomers, get it done! One of the most common issues I see is folks not pruning their birch clumps, so instead they look like a shrub. Prune off the lowest branches if it looks like a shrub, but remove no more than 25% of the total living framework of the tree per year. You may need to repeat this over a couple of years to whip it into the correct shape over time.
Eventually, you would want to raise the lower framework high enough for a riding mower to get under, or at least until it loses the shrub appearance. Don’t be scared — do it! Another question — is it time to redo or move the flower beds? If more than 30% of your flower beds are perennial weeds, it is time to start over.
I recently dug out a few more heliopsis and lemon balm that had taken over an area and were shading other plants like peonies and my queens — the iris. I was tempted to replant the space right away with perennials but instead I will wait for spring. It is likely that small root pieces of these aggressive plants will start to sprout in the spring.
It makes more sense to wait and attack them again without any new plants in the way. Or worse, to have them sprouting through my new plants. You have seen this before — the dreaded dandelion right in the middle of your prized daylily! How about those turf areas? Are they uneven, sparse or too weedy? Again if 30% or more is weeds, you may want to start over.
To do an evaluation of your turf, take a few garden stakes or something similar and create several random one by one-foot square areas in the yard. Even an empty picture frame would work.
Examine the plants in that square — grass or weed? It may be hard to judge by looking at your entire lawn at once, small it down and investigate! Revamping the entire lawn could be an overwhelming project. Start with your most public area first — the curb appeal spots, usually the front of the house. Stepping your jobs or projects out, can make them much more manageable. For example, when throwing down grass seed, just take on a section of the lawn at a time. This way you can keep it properly watered until the seeds germinate, then move on.
The hardscaping may need attention as well, such as repairing or painting fencing, trellises and arbors. Perhaps lifting a few of those sunken landscape blocks. This was a project on my list this past summer. Not sure who was undermining some of my patio pavers — bet it wasn’t the cat. Lifting and resetting block isn’t as difficult as it looks. Before you start, take pictures you can refer to if you have various sized pieces in random patterns. Lift the blocks out with a large screw driver.
If working a small area set them aside in the same pattern — less thinking later. Add sand and pack down with a tamper or similar item. Replace pavers and check with a level that spans the area, not just the paver and add or remove sand as needed. Use the level after each block is replaced, don’t rely on the eye. After all the pavers are the replaced at the correct height, fill spaces with sand and broom in.
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. All times are 10 a.m. — noon.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
