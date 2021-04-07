Is it April or May? It’s difficult to tell with this beautiful weather and the rate the garden is growing.
Rhubarb, peonies, daylilies and others all more than just peeking through. One of my newer gardens 40-by-15 or so, has already been shuffled hoed once. New gardens with fresh soil and small plants are always twice as weedy and needy than established gardens.
A plant that is already rampantly growing is the garlic chive — everywhere. And to think I planted two original plants on purpose. If you have it in your garden and it hasn’t spread everywhere I would highly recommend you get rid of it before it does. It took about three years from the time the original plants were installed for it to take over.
This plant is extremely hard to get rid of for a number of reasons: it grows right in the crown of desirable plants, the leaves are like skinny strings — so it’s difficult to spray, and you can’t pull them out by hand as they hang on very tight. It’s nearly impossible to shuffle hoe out as you seldom get the roots. Once the roots take hold, they are deeper than the shuffle goes. It would be similar to cutting the top off a dandelion, it keeps coming back! A real pain.
Vine crops
Starting vine crops to grow as transplants have their own set of challenges. The main issue I see for nursery grown vine transplants is the stems are too skinny and wimpy!
Frail vine plants struggle to withstand the usual wind a garden may have. The best way to start successful, sturdy vine transplants is to start them outside. Most gardeners have stacks of web bottom nursery flats/trays around that are perfect to hold your transplants.
Washing out and re-using 4-packs or small 2–3-inch pots is the perfect size. Plant one to two melon, squash or cucumber seeds per container in potting soil. Keep soil moist but not constantly saturated. Place your pots in the nursery flat to carry your plants in and out of the sunshine.
During the day when temps are above 50 degrees, place the trays directly outside. When temps are predicted to be below 50, bring them in to the garage or porch and for really cold nights bring them indoors. When the seedlings emerge outdoors, the stems and leaves will grow thicker and sturdier and accustomed to the outdoor weather. When they are large enough to plant outside, the transition will be minimal.
Vine plants should be only about three weeks old before being transplanted outside. If you get a stretch of cold weather, the plants should be under florescent lights until they can go back outdoors. The last week of April is the perfect time to start them — don’t rush, we could still have plenty of cold days yet. Vine crops can also be direct seeded into the garden, usually after the first week in May. If frost is predicted, you can cover the plants with buckets, tubs, cardboard boxes etc. You can also purchase frost cloth products which is a thin fabric to cover crops with.
Garden crops
Let’s follow a vegetable from seed pack to sales table for a farmers market vendor.
If you haven’t grown garden crops before, you may be unaware of all the steps and time it takes to produce food. Take the humble green bean for instance. First the grower studies and chooses the best variety for their conditions, orders, receives and catalogs their seeds.
Next, the soil may need to be tested and amendments added, tilled and raked so it’s ready to plant. Then by using a planter — or by hand — the seed are planted and tamped over, and perhaps watered. Within a week or so the plants begin to emerge and the weeding starts.
Larger operations may have a cultivator to do this work, but even so, at least once or twice the weeds must be removed by hand between the plants in the row. Weeding between the rows occurs about once a week. A grower may or may not water several times before beans are harvested. Once harvesting starts after seven to eight weeks of weeding and care, it is a two to four day a week project.
Beans are at different stages on the plant so picking is time consuming — seldom can you grab a handful at a time. Once picked, they are hauled to the processing area, to be sorted and prepared and loaded for the trip to the market.
The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
