“Can we order rain in smaller more frequent amounts,” said everyone around here.
I can hear the weeds growing even when I am inside the house! Good time to be pulling weeds once the rain soaks in a bit. If you are pulling up large wet soil clumps, let it dry out a bit more. I love the sound of weeds been pulled from the ground — so satisfying. I should make a CD of it to go to sleep by! “Soundscapes from the Garden.”
With this excessive rain, tomatoes will also be busting at the seams. You can probably just stand in the garden and harvest a zucchini about every 15 minutes.
Soil splash is inevitable with rains like we have been having. Why didn’t I get myself a bale of straw like I was telling you to do? Green beans, cucumbers and anything near the soil, covered in mud. Because so many plant diseases are soil borne, there is more than just mud on them now!
Daylilies
Daylilies are in their garden glory at my house. Even with ‘bud blast’ going on, some of them are still stunners. Bela Lugosi is my favorite dark purple with a lime green throat. Huge 6-inch blooms on a sturdy plant with no bud blast! This year I am really hoping to move three mature Bela’s from a seldom seen location to front and center, replacing other daylilies with not so beautiful foliage i.e.: Custard Candy.
For those that think daylilies are just orange, they have a wide color palette. From whites, creams, yellows, reds, oranges, purples and melon colored. There are also varieties referred to as diamond dusted. The petals have an added shimmer to them — very pretty. All plants have their main bloom period, but the foliage is there the entire season — that needs to look great too! Now is the time to make notes and take pictures so by the end of August you can start to move your plants around if needed.
Some plants just have to go. Case in point — Achillea. One of my several varieties (of course I forgot the name) that looks great when it blooms all pinky in the spring, and then it dies back and looks horrible the rest of the season. Outta here! Why put up with inferior plants when you have good ones that need dividing and will gladly fill the spot.
Basil galore?
Make pesto starter packs for winter. Harvest several stems to make it worth your while to haul the blender out. Pick off the basil leaves and place in the blender jar with olive oil. Blend to make a thick paste like ketchup — more leaves than oil. You will need to stir it around to make this happen, pushing the leaves down, a lot. Adding garlic or salt at this point can make it become bitter while in the freezer, yes even canning salt. Then I freeze about ½ — ¾ cup of the green pasty deliciousness in Ziplock snack bags, placing the snack bags inside a gallon freezer bag to help keep it fresh.
When you want to use, unthaw a snack bag and add the other ingredients and warm it up:
• 1/2-1 cup olive oil
• 1/2-1 cup shredded or grated Parmesan
• 1-2 tablespoon minced garlic
• 1/4 — 1/2 cup ground almonds, pine nuts or walnuts
Salt and pepper to taste, stir over hot pasta or ladle over chicken or pork.
If you are picking basil leaves from your own plants, you should never pick more than 1/3 of the leaves or cut 1/3 of the stems at any one time. Then, allow a week or more for recovery. If it is late in the season or frost is approaching, then don’t be shy — cut it all.
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page – Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only 1 healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6 foot distance from others — don’t mingle
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
