We all have that one thing we struggle with growing, well maybe more than one. Besides the failure of blueberries, there is the struggle of grapes!
Why do I never write about them you have wondered? I am a total grape growing failure. My biggest issue is getting them pruned how and when they should be. My vineyard consists of four plants. Stop laughing. I can’t even manage that.
This year, there appeared to be so much extra space in the grape bed in May. All that extra space on the hog panel fencing for the grapes, surely there was room for eight tomato plants! By the end of the season, tomato and grape well twined together, not a glimpse of sunlight in between. What was I thinking!
After swearing off the pruners for the season, I had to pick it up and tackle that mess this past week. Garden work on Dec. 23 — it was beautiful out. Last day of that weather, and the last day of the fenced viney mess mocking me.
As you look through all of the plant and seed catalogs this winter, research before you order. I would highly suggest purchasing and trees, shrubs, and fruit plants locally. You get to choose the best, instead of being sent “whatever.”
Taller trees are always bent over in a shipping box or package and seldom straighten out. Many types of bareroot stock need to be sweated for bud break and this is not a simple task. Plus, you often cannot control when plants are shipped and you may not be ready or there is still snow on the ground.
Avoid blueberry plants as our soil is not acidic enough for them. No, it is not easy to adjust and maintain the correct soil pH for them. Purchasing perennial flowering plants isn’t as risky as woody plants from catalogs. But I am reminded many years ago when rotted iris rhizomes arrived in November. Shop local for best success.
Can we agree the most hated weed is probably the dandelion? My thought is “Yes” and for these two main reasons: they are difficult to get rid of and everyone can see them! Yellow everywhere!
Nobody sees my purslane laying all flat on the ground or the Charlie all purple and friendly looking. Just when our lawns are greening up and we are feeling great about springs arrival … there they are for the world to see.
Although I have come to tolerate them in the turf (well, my version of turf) I won’t allow to them in the perennial beds. The picture of the dandelion was taken late November, right here in climate hardiness zone 4, in my garden. “Are you kidding me?” I said out loud, or something like that anyway.
The dandelion is a perennial tap-root plant. Its roots can reach over 30 inches deep, but typically will be 6-12 inches deep. Unless you can dig out the complete entire root, any root piece left in the ground with re-grow. Any dandelion ‘popper’ tool might give you a few seconds of satisfaction, but no long-term result. The worst is when they are growing in the middle of a clump of peony or other perennial garden plant.
Here are a few ways to battle it. Water down the immediate area, then let a hose just drip there for about 30 minutes to deeply saturate the area. Then attempt to pull out the dandelion. If it feels stuck continue to water it and try again. Another method would be to use a 1-inch sponge brush intended for painting, dipped in broadleaf herbicide. Wearing gloves, carefully apply to the dandelion leaves trying not to let it drip on the perennial plant.
The dandelion is one of the first plants to get going in the spring, so attack them while the other plants are small. Does just picking off the flower heads help? Simple answer is no, they will just produce more. In fact, the dandelion is one of the few flower heads that will continue to develop into a seed head after you pick up.
So, picking those yellow heads and just dropping them does no good. Instead, put them in the pocket of your garden pants, and next time you slip them on, you will have a pocket full of seed heads. I can’t be the only one…
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. All times are 10 a.m. – noon.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.