Is sodding or seeding on your list this year? Which is a better choice?
Both systems require soil prep — raking smooth and removing chunks and rocks. Both will require frequent watering — but more for seeding. Initially, sodding will be more expensive, but is it in the long run? With sod, you have instant lawn, instant satisfaction and, instant backache if you did it yourself.
A sod roll for the home yard can weigh 50-100 pounds depending on how much moisture is in the soil. This job is worth paying every penny to have it done.
New sod needs to be watered daily until it starts to take hold. After a few days, grab a handful of grass blades and give it a little wiggle, see if it feels stuck, like the roots are attaching to the soil.
If laying sod yourself, be sure you have your area and crew ready as sod rolls can dry out quickly. Don’t be in a hurry to mow it, let it grow out and get established.
My second choice would be seeding. If you are just re-doing a section, getting the right grass seed so it matches the rest of the lawn can be tricky. If your lawn was originally sodded – it likely was 100% Kentucky Blue Grass in our region. Otherwise, your turf is likely a mixture of grasses. You may think all grass is the same color, until you notice that obvious circle of dark green where you recently filled a dead area.
Lawns started from seed are mostly KBG, but also fescues and perennial rye. When you are over seeding a thin lawn, spreading the new seed everywhere won’t be noticed as much as a specific spot. KBG is by far the most expensive seed to buy, annual rye the cheapest. Many mixtures contain some annual rye grass.
Annual rye, unlike perennial rye, will not return the next year, so why is it included in the mixtures? Annual rye grows quickly and acts as a nurse crop to help the other grass seeds stay in place and not be washed away so it does have a purpose.
Just be careful when choosing mixes that the percent of annual rye is not greater than 20% or so. The cheaper the bag of seed is, the higher the amount of annual rye. Let the percentages — not the price — be your guide for a better investment.
Fine fescue performs better in shady areas than other grasses, and tall fescues take a lot more abuse like in a high traffic area. When repairing dead grass areas, rake or scruff up the soil so the new seed has good soil contact.
Moisture is critical for good germination, however constant watering from a sprinkler can create rivers of grass seed running off the yard. There are many great soil patch products to choose from these days. The old ways, like covering with straw or pine needles still work too.
Starting from seed, seldom produces the desired lawn in one seeding. It is best to work in manageable sections, whatever that size is for you. Get one area established, then move on. There is no rule that says it must be all seeded at once! As you purchase more seed to fill in where it was away, you get closer to the cost of sod.
For either lawn system, do not mow when the soil is wet and create ruts in your new lawn. These newly planted areas will likely be a little softer than an old lawn. You can always do a combination, sod near the house and seed in the back.
It’s February, so along with Valentines items in the stores, outdoor plants for sale must be right around the corner. Why oh why do stores have waxed rose plants for outdoors for sale two or more months before they can even be planted outside? Don’t assume because they are in the store that it must be time, it’s not.
If you have a walk-in cooler and can store them, then buy all you want! If you have purchased them in the past and they failed — really, it wasn’t you! These plants were probably packaged last fall, sat in storage all winter in a warehouse cooler, dried out a time or two … blah blah blah. Purchase locally grown living plants with healthy leaves and thriving root systems from your local plant growers!
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. Hours are 10 a.m. – noon for the final indoor market is Feb. 6. The outdoor market will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot from 8 a.m. — noon.
