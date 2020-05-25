I never like to have trees cut down unless it is necessary. Some deciding factors are obvious like damage from storms or equipment. Or, have grown too close to your home or other buildings.
Dead and dying can be obvious, but when damage just starts it’s not always so obvious. Recently a larger tree cut on my property was removed because it was very crooked and impeding other trees close by. I felt less sad when I saw that insect or larvae had been tunneling in the trunk. Eventually, it may have been destroyed by insect activity.
Woodpecker activity is a reliable indicator that insects and/or larvae are under the bark of your trees, tunneling and feasting away. The tunneling work that destructive beetles do, interrupts the water flow up and down the trunk. Overtime, the lack of adequate water can result in portions of the trees crown dying.
Betula Papyrifera (White Paper Birch) is a perfect example of a tree with insect issues – the Bronze Birch Borer. In their native wooded regions, where they are shaded by neighbor trees — including their trunks — with cool feet (root zone), problems are few. Take these trees out of their normal/natural environment and plunk them in a sunny, hot yard with a piece of rail fence and a few perennials … and that’s when the trouble starts.
The Bronze Birch Borer insect loves the sunny tree top location to lay eggs, which hatch and tunnel in. Check out your neighborhood, I bet you can see more than one White Paper Birch with part — if not all — of crown dying back. Right plant, right place.
Other birch trees, like Betula Nigra (River Birch) do beautifully in urban areas. Heritage River Birch is a favorite of mine and as it ages, the bark peels in big papery chunks on the trunk. The bronzy, tan colored bark adds a nice element to the usual gray/brown tree trunks in the landscape. Birch are also one of the trees least to be pruned by the homeowner.
Driving through the neighborhoods, most birch look like big shrubs, not trees. Prune those birch — don’t be scared! You should eventually prune enough lower branches that you can at least mow or walk under the canopy, unless they are dwarf fruit trees.
Despite the few recent rains, it has been a very dry spring at my corner of the world. Despite the lack of rain, my plants are enormous this year. I can nearly hide under the peony plants that are loaded with buds.
Intermediate iris are blooming and tall-bearded Iris are also loaded with buds. Purple Sensation Alliums are in full bloom, and creeping phlox is in its glory as well. I do admit I sprayed with some liquid fertilizer this spring for the first time in years. Maybe Miracle Grow should get the credit?
Veggie garden
Hopefully everyone has their vegetable transplants in the garden by now. Perhaps after Sunday’s brief wind storm they are looking a little beat up?
How bad is too bad? If the main stem is broken on tomatoes or peppers, then you should replace it. Unless like me, you already have planted more than you can use. Typically, vine crops transplanted in the garden will look worse before they recover and take off — even without stormy weather.
Starting vine crops from seed is always the best option for strong vines and stems right from the start. Last year I purchased some beautiful squash plants that were quickly beat up in the garden, looking horrible. It took them about three weeks to recover and start to flourish. I guess I needed to learn my own proclaimed lesson just one more time. This year, back to seed again.
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adam’s Street on Saturdays from 8-noon. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page – Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
-Stay home if you are sick
-Send only 1 healthy family member to shop
-Keep a 6 foot distance from others — Don’t mingle
-Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
-Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
-No onsite consumption of food
-Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
