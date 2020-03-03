Let’s hope it’s only folklore that when March comes in like a lamb ... it goes out like a lion. Mud season has arrived!
It’s no surprise that one of my favorite childhood pastimes was to play in the mud. I probably still would if I wasn’t concerned with soil compaction, and you should be too!
During these early spring thaws, it’s exciting to get in the yard and garden and finally do something outdoors! It will take some time for the soil to dry up enough to walk on it and longer before you can drive across the lawn.
Soil compaction occurs when the soil is compressed and the air spaces are squished out. Your footprints don’t just magically spring back when it dries out. Using pavers, shredded bark or rock mulch in garden pathways will allow you earlier access when you just can’t wait.
Many of my garden areas are butted up to boulder walls or sidewalk areas, so that’s where I start!
If you are having construction done, which requires vehicles to drive on your yard, use plywood pieces for vehicles to drive over. It might sound silly but it helps to disperse the weight and eliminate deep tire tracks. Mostly, is protects the tree roots that are near the soil surface.
If your soil has become compacted, you can revive it with an aerator. There are several types; some slice thru soil, some disperse soil plugs, some have tines like a giant meat tenderizer. If it is a small area, you could use a potato fork and poke away.
Stick the fork half way in the soil, and rock it back and forth a little. Repeat every few inches, yes this could take a while – think of it as aerobic yard exercise, just doing a section a week —all summer!
Vegetable gardens
Thinking of a vegetable garden this year? Many kinds of vegetables can be successfully grown in the home garden.
The single biggest issue all the vegetables will have in common is the surrounding weed growth. Weeds grow at a much faster rate than our desired plants and can quickly take over. Be pro-active and hoe in the garden before you see weeds. This disturbs the germinating seeds in the soil before they emerge.
Weeds will compete for moisture, nutrients and space as they quickly take over garden. Besides the weed factor, here are some of the most common issues with veggie plants in our region. If you know to expect these issues, you won’t feel like a failed gardener, we are all dealing with these issues in our own back yards.
Tomatoes: more disease and virus issues than insect problems.
Lettuce, spinach and greens: feasting rabbits, hot weather sending it into seed quickly and flea beetles.
Green beans: foliar diseases, Mexican bean beetles and white fly (in random years)
Sweet corn: NRCB (Northern Root Worm Corn Beetle), Corn ear worm, sap/picnic beetles and raccoons and deer.
Potatoes: CPB (Colorado Potato Beetle), potato scab — a soil borne disease can be associated with horse manure; no cure, you got it, you got it.
Onions: they can be simple to grow too, but you only get one bulb per plant.
Carrots, beets, turnips: generally have few problems besides rabbits.
Broccoli and cauliflower: cabbage looper damage, rabbit damage, and cut worms.
Peas: hot weather can quickly & permanently halt production, and rabbits love them.
Melons, cucumbers & squashes: prone to many foliar diseases and chomping by the cucumber beetle, sap beetles, sap sucking from the squash bug, and vine burrowing by the squash vine borer.
Do you recognize any of these issues? Some are more obvious than others, with the cutworm being at the top of that list.
If the top of your young plant is cut off and laying next to it, it's likely the cutworm.
If the top is completely missing it's likely the rabbit. Plan to spend about two hours every week per 100 square feet of vegetable garden to keep it properly cared for.
List of garden tasks : soil prep, planting, weeding, fertilizing, watering, insect control, thinning, harvesting and finally eating your rewards.
The indoor Mankato Farmers Markets are done for this season. Our first outdoor market will be at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street May 2, 8 a.m. to noon. Are you a producer of food or crafts from your farmstead or homestead and live within a 40-mile radius of Mankato? The Mankato Farmers Market is now accepting applications for the 2020 season. You can apply on line at mankatofarmersmarket.com
