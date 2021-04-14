The first blooms of 2021 have started — Daffodils, Bergenia and Forsythia!
If you have noticed shrubs covered in yellow blossoms, that’s Forsythia. If you live in the country, your forsythia may never bloom and not because it’s too cold — deer browsing!
Lilacs, forsythia and other spring blooming shrubs form their flowering buds after they flowered the previous year. So, when deer or other critters eat the branches in the winter, they have chewed off your flowering stems. You may get a few branches that were low on the shrub under the snow that bloom. Big deal, right?
Time for me to pull out my five forsythia and install something the deer don’t like as well ... Or a plant that doesn’t mind winter pruning. The same lesson goes to people pruning shrubs. Always prune your shrubs shortly after they bloom, before they set the next years blossoms. Before you start pruning, know your shrub.
All shrubs do not need to be pruned every year, so unless it needs reshaping, leave it. Dead branches can be pruned out of trees and shrubs any time of year. Some shrubs bloom on new wood, some on old wood and some one either.
Take Lime Light Hydrangea as an example: You can prune it down late fall or very early spring. When growth starts (new wood), it will produce long, straight stems with huge flowers on it. An unpruned Lime Light (old wood) will also produce flowers that will be smaller, but more of them. The stems will have more side shoots so they will be more branchy versus long straight stems. Partially prune your Limelight and you will get both types of growth.
Start saving the tags off your plants in a file when you purchase them. I always write the date on the tag and where it was planted. The planting tag has good information on it that you may need to reference in the future. Also, if a plant performs poorly, you don’t want to get more of those! I am happy to see my evergreen shrub garden made it through the winter untouched by deer. Since all my small spruce and pine trees had cardboard hats on this winter, they were not damaged either.
Growing fruits
Have you ever wondered about growing fruits, and thought “Is it worth it? How much work is involved?”
Here is a quick list of seasonal plant care to consider: pruning, mulching — (summer and winter), weeding (several times), providing trellising for grapes and raspberries, watering once or more a week, spraying/fertilizing as needed and harvesting (the best part!)
Fall clean up is needed for tree fruits like apples or pears. Each piece of fruit left on the ground is like a tiny insect infested disease bomb just waiting to explode next spring. Strawberries need to have the patch renovated or re-done every three to five years.
General things to consider when selecting fruit plant cultivars: be sure the plants are for hardiness zone 4, harvest time, flavor (sweet, tart), plant size, fruit size, texture (crisp vs. mealy). Site location: most fruits need full sun, which is six or more hours per day. Tree fruits can tolerate a windy location better than raspberries, which easily get beat up in the wind. Strawberries that are low to the ground aren’t really affected by wind.
Avoid planting up against a building as plants need air flow on all sides. This can also cause plants to come out of dormancy too early if they get reflective heat from a south facing wall.
Soil for all fruits needs to be well drained. Incorporate amendments ahead of time if needed. My fruit gardening has to be easy so I can devote most of my garden time to my perennials of course. I have given up on blueberries — never try them. Done with strawberries for the last time. Too much bird competition for a few scrawny berries.
Done with new apple trees. First, I lost a dozen in the 2006 tornado, then replanted six more, and only three are still living. Two pear trees are doing OK, and picked the first pears last summer — very tasty. Four grape vines have graced my perennial bed area for a few years. No verdict on them yet. Raspberries and rhubarb are may main fruits. Fall raspberries are very little work for the two-plus month of picking. Rhubarb is usable all summer long and needs literally no care — my kinda plant.
The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
