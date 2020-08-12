Finally, did it. I pruned off the ends of my pumpkin, winter squash and cantaloupe in a timely manner.
If your cantaloupe are smaller than a golf ball, pinch them off. This will give the plant more energy to develop and ripen the fruits that are already on the vine. Watermelon – same pruning procedure, however pinch off golf ball size for small types of melons, (often called ‘icebox’ size) and softball size or less for larger melons like Crimson Sweet which grow to 25 pounds.
If you leave all of the fruits on, the plant will attempt to develop and ripen all of the fruits, many of which will never mature and ripen before frost. This diverts valuable nutrients and water away from the fruits that have time to mature. I’ll freely admit, this is great advice that I seldom follow and get done, but this year is the exception!
Prune off the vine next to the fruit that stills has time to develop and ripen. Keep watch and pinch back the growing points on any of the vines over the next couple of weeks. This may be hard to do in the beginning, but it’s for the best! Last fall, the first frost was very late, but typically you can count on mid-September as our first frost. Even if the frost is later, the vegetable plants always start to decline in September. Even now, you may notice the days are getting shorter and by September nights are certainly cooler.
The vegetable garden at my house is tiny in comparison to my flower space. Regardless, it becomes a tangle of plants by this time of year. It is always amazing in the spring how those 8-inch plants seem so tiny and far apart in the garden … and now I can’t tell where one plant starts and the other ends. My tomato hut continues to work well for support, no tipping over in its future.
Iris borers
Spent one Sunday with friends digging hundreds of excess irises. I love them … but they can get out of control! Surprisingly, I only found two iris borers. Naturally I took care of business, if you know what I mean.
Iris borers are finishing up their feeding time on your rhizomes and will soon be cocooning until next spring when they emerge as a destructive moth. It is so important to clean up all the dead foliage around your iris in the late fall or early spring. The eggs are laid on the foliage, winter over and hatch in the spring. Then, when it’s the second day of 72 degree or warmer weather in a row, the eggs hatch and the crawl up the closest iris leaf and burrow in. Then they feed their way down, getting bigger and fatter as they feed on the rhizome.
Sudden death or rot of iris leaves may be a good indicator a borer is in town. Chewing causes damage and can allow soft rot to start in which case you may smell them. Think rotten potato times two smell. You won’t see the night flying moth, but you may disturb it while working in the garden. They normally will flit off to another ground level location close by. Follow them. You know the routine.
Perennials
Now — and for about a month — is about when you can start digging and moving entire perennial plants or dividing. Soon, the weather will be less stressful, but enough time for plants to settle in before the ground freezes which is usually November. My single best advice for dividing plants: do not make the pieces too small. The root ball should be at least the size of a big fist this time of year, and two fists into early September, the later — the bigger.
Always know the type of the root system you are digging. Taproot plants like baptisia shouldn’t be moved unless they are very young. Semi-woody plant types like Perovskia do not divide well either, look for an offshoot to dig up … or just get more!
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8-noon. You can also follow the Mankato Farmers’ Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page – Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
-Stay home if you are sick
-Send only 1 healthy family member to shop
-Keep a 6 foot distance from others — Don’t mingle
-Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
-Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
-No onsite consumption of food
-Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
