You may not notice how well balanced your neighbors’ landscape might be. It’s easier to recognize an unbalanced yard because you are spending more time trying to figure it out — it looks confusing.
Balance is one of the main principles of landscaping design. There are different areas within your landscape to consider.
The largest perspective is your overall property near your home, what you would consider your yard area. In this perspective, you would be looking to balance out your trees and shrubs with the size of the house. Calculate the size of trees when they are mature.
Are the trees not only in balance with the height of the house, but is the amount of volume they take up vs open space in balance? Assuming the house is somewhat centered in your yard area, are there somewhat similar amounts shrubs and trees on each side of the house? That’s your big picture.
Then look at your home and the foundation plantings — or lack thereof. This is a smaller perspective, but are they in balance — visual weight on both sides? In a formal design, which is less common these days, you would have an exact match on either side of the sidewalk or center of the house aka symmetrical.
Balance can be created with items other than plants such as pergolas, arches, fences, gates and other structures. On the ground level, you should also apply the principle of balance to where your garden space is. Having the correct balance even applies to an individual garden bed.
Balance the size of the garden(s) with your overall space or yard. Beds should be at least 6 feet wide to have an impact (unless they are up against a wall or fence). Choose the correct plants for your sun, wind, soil and climate conditions.
Taller plants should be to the backside of your usual visual perspective. If you would normally view it from all sides, such as an island bed, then the taller plants should be in the middle of the bed. Choose spring, summer and fall bloomers for continuous interest.
Naturally, your flower beds should also have a balance of textures, leaf shapes and plant structure. Think more about the foliage and less about the flowers as the foliage is there all season and the flowers are fleeting! Avoid the hodgepodge garden — one of everything. The worst.
Your best visual impact comes from repetition and large color masses to create the “wow” effect. Rule of thumb is to plant in odd number groups — 3, 5, 7. Large or unique plants referred to as specimen plants are often used by themselves. Use your color closer to the house, don’t let those beauties fade away at the back of the yard.
Fifteen feet from your sidewalk, driveways, roadways and your house perimeter are the area most often seen by you and your visitors. The types of woody plants should be in balance as well as in a combination of evergreens and deciduous trees and shrubs.
A well-planned landscape will have layers of trees and shrubs moving from your property lines towards the house, then leaving space for turf, scattered trees and garden beds. If you have a 30-foot overgrown Cedar tree on either side of your front steps and a few random peonies plunked in the middle of your yard, it’s time to start over.
Simplicity is another principle of landscape design. If you have good balance of your plantings, they likely are not too complicated.
Simplicity can apply to hard materials as well. I probably notice this as a repeated problem more than plants. An example would be having red brick facing on the home, tumbled multi-colored landscape papers used for the patio areas, concrete sidewalk to the house, pea rock pathways to the garden, white rock around the foundation, raised beds using field stone, limestone stepping stones — blah, blah, blah. Get the picture?
If you are using multiple types of materials repeat them throughout your yard. Make it look intentional verses using up the leftovers from another project. Your house is already there — match your hardscape elements to it.
When your elements match and flow together, and repeat, you are already applying another principle of landscape design — Rhythm and Line. Repeating patterns in the landscape such as groupings of shrubs, perennials or stretches of limestone pathways create the visual rhythm throughout. Things to ponder until the snow melts!
The winter Farmers’ Markets are over for this season. The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.