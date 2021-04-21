This time of year, can be also known as the season of “oops” in the garden.
Hoeing through the garden at a high rate of speed can produce some accidents you weren’t counting on … Like shaving off the tops of the asparagus spears just as they are poking through. Maybe it was mistaking a good plant for a weed!
My usual “oops” is shuffle hoeing the tops of Asiatic lilies just below the soil line. Last year I made sure not to cut all the stems back, leaving some for markers to indicate where they are. The major accident that almost just happened was pruning out a small tree that I had actually planted in the garden two years ago.
Yes, the memory is fading — or is it just too many plants to keep track of? Just as I was about to cut it off at ground level with the pruners, I thought to myself “This looks like a young river birch!” Ding ding. Since I have several rolls of colored tape for the garden, perhaps I should try using some on the young tree so it doesn’t get pruned out next year!
Recently I have been helping family with ideas for plantings at their new home. Taking over someone else’s gardens can be fun — if you like what they have.
Along the driveway, there is a problem that is probably very common — a long row of mature daylilies full of grass weeds. The plan is to move them after they bloom to see what the color is before deciding where to move them.
Meanwhile, there is some space between the plants so a bucket or box would fit over the daylily. Then an herbicide can be sprayed between the two plant protectors to knock some of the grass weeds back. These grass weeds are connected by long rhizomes, so spraying it on an area can also kill them in another through the root system.
When you are ready to move the desirable plants, they will need to be dug and dissected. This is when a portable work table is handy. The daylily may need to be separated into individual fans to remove all the weed rhizome pieces.
If that is the case, then when replanting, you can grab a handful and plant together to create a larger plant. If you don’t take the time to do this, you will just be relocating your weed problem. I have seen grass roots actually drilled through the fleshy roots of others, so take your time picking through it.
So far this spring, it has been fairly dry in my neck of the woods. Any trees or shrubs that you planted last year would likely appreciate a glass or two of water. A good deep soaking would be best.
Any portions of evergreens that have died over the winter can be pruned out. Lots of garden perennials are just starting to wake up like Echinacea, mums and Russian Sage. Other plants like asclepias are still sleeping. Be patient, we had an easy winter and most plants should survive.
Speaking of surviving … The iris are really thriving this spring, looking awesome so far. I will be digging lots this summer as they are quickly multiplying. Hopefully the iris picture is included for you to see: rhizomes vs. brick paver! These pavers are at least 6 pounds and somewhat buried. What strength would it take a plant to push it sideways!
My first inkling when I see a paver out of place is that a worming hunting grandson was planning to go fishing. I guess my digging and dividing will start with this clump.
In less than two weeks the Mankato Farmers’ Market will be open for the season. The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Weekday markets are held on Tuesday and Thursday – both at Best Buy from 3:30-6 p.m. On Saturdays we will have a “take-and-make project” for kids available while they last at the market trailer.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop.
• Stay home if you are sick
• Send only one healthy family member to shop
• Keep a 6-foot distance from others
• Make a list to expedite your shopping trip
• Wash your hands often, stations will be set up
• No onsite consumption of food
• Shop with your eyes, vendors will handle items
