Is southern Minnesota in hardiness zone 5? Can I finally order my David Austin roses and Bing Cherry trees? I can’t remember a time with such consistent decent weather this late in the year. Thankfully when winter weather does arrive, and it will, maybe it won’t seem so bad.
A recap on a few of my trials and firsts this year: Last year you may recall I was bagging the tips of my Asiatic lilies in addition to spraying the garden perimeter with deer scare spray.
This year, I just sprayed the buds themselves directly and they all survived. Now, was it really the spray or have the deer moved on? Hard to look for tracks as all my pathways are barked, but they did eat the grape vines so they were there. Nevertheless, this will be a new must do task on the list.
The tomato hut was a success. First year there were no tomato cages tipping over in my garden. The hut was constructed from the frame of an old log swing. First time I ever had the dreaded Japanese beetles was this season. The power of Sevin was evident within 2 hours of dusting vines and the ground was covered in dead beetles. These were non-flowering vines, so unlikely bees were visiting them.
Second year planting a vegetable garden without tilling. Less weeds than last year, but when one of the weeds is Purslane — aka Mother of Millions — they really mean it! My personal thought on the performance of Preen as a pre-emergent herbicide: one application didn’t last the season, and areas were not weed free, even early on. I’ll save my money and buy more plants instead!
This past weekend I noticed my neighbors young spruce was missing the growing tip aka the terminal bud. The usual explanation has four legs and likes to browse around in the winter. Young evergreens can be a quick snack for munching deer. Typically, the deer will nip out the central leader which is the main growing point of the tree. The tree had numerous horizontal branches just beneath the point where the tip was missing. Over time, several — if not all — of the branches will start to turn upward and compete to be the new central leader.
If you have ever noticed an evergreen with several growing points, this is why. Other injury or incorrect pruning can also be explanations for the missing part. Since none of the branches had started to reach for the sky, I can assume the injury isn’t that old.
This actually is an easy fix! A stake was placed as close to the trunk as possible. Then gently bend the largest branch up and using a strip of burlap/cloth, or stretchy non-stick material and wrap the branch against the stake. So, it went from being mostly horizontal to vertical. Check it periodically so it is staying in place. This new leader should take over and your tree will be a normal shape again. Once the leader has grown into its new position you can remove the stake.
If you live in deer country, providing a simple cardboard hat for your evergreens over the winter provides protection from these marauders. All you need is a stapler and thin cardboard. I find that carboard from an ice cream cone box is the perfect thickness. Cut a piece of thin cardboard about 6-by-6 inches. Fold it in half and place it over the growing point with the fold being parallel with the growing point. Then staple the cardboard to itself. Do not staple through the plant, but snug up to it. You have basically created a cardboard sleeve over the growing point. For best results, cut the cardboard to the length of the leader. Otherwise, it could slip down and still expose the terminal to a hungry deer.
I put these on my young evergreens every year, and my trees have not been victimized. As trees grow out of my reach, I haven’t noticed any browsing. Certainly, they can eat the side branches as well but that does not impact the overall shape of your tree like losing the terminal bud does.
Many thanks to Jean Lundquist and Pat Christman for the wonderful article and photos of my other hobby — baking, which was in the Free Press Mankato Magazine for December. Good thing I am retired, I could never fit work into my day!
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. All times are 10 a.m. — noon.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
