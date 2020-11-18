Now that your indoor plants are back ‘in’ from being outdoors, you might notice some leaf drop.
It is normal for a plant to drop about 15% of its leaves when its environment changes. It might not seem like a drastic change to us, but it is to plants. Wind, air temps, humidity, light — lots of changes. Check for insects, too, as you don’t want to bring them indoors either.
Winter is a good time to top dress your indoor plants with an inch or two of fresh potting soil. Typically, some soil washes out over time through the bottom of the container as we water the plants and needs replacing. Also, fresh potting soil will have nutrients your plants need. Depending on your water, minerals that appears as white chalky stuff on the edge of the pots or on the top of the soil should be removed, not worked in.
Plants should also get a periodic shower, in the sink or actual shower for larger plants. Rinse off the tops and bottoms of leaves with a spray hose using room temperature water.
Covering strawberries
Have you covered your strawberries? It’s not too late — in fact the time is perfect before heavy snow falls.
Plants should be completely covered with 6-12” of straw in November (after the ground is staying frozen). If snow has already covered them, but not too deep, just mound the straw over the snow. The straws function is really in the spring during the thaw/freeze period. The afternoon thaw, followed by night freezes can initiate the plants to heave out of the soil. The straw, being an insulator, keeps the temps more even to avoid this problem.
If you don’t cover them, and your plants are lifted/heaved out, you may have to re-set them. When it begins to warm up in April, start to remove the straw in 2-3 stages over five to ten days, each time removing some, gradually introducing the plants back to the sun. If you have tender new growth developing, and remove all the straw at once, a sunny day could easily scorch the new plant tissue.
If you are seeing new leaves that are yellowing, it’s definitely time to remove the straw! When removing straw, leave it piled around the plants and the walkway paths. In case of late frost, try to cover them up with the straw you left handy nearby. Frost damage can result in black spots on the flowers leading to misshapen fruits. Any newly planted perennials will benefit from a covering of mulch like hay or straw for their first winter.
Aspen trees
Recently, I hired a company that cleared out my half acre of buckthorn forest. They did in one day what would have taken me many years to do ... you could barely navigate through it. What an incredible change! I even discovered three nice 20-foot Aspen trees not far from a larger mother Aspen tree. Aspen trees typically grow in groups all attached to a mother tree. These newly discovered trees will finally have a chance to grow now with the competition of the buckthorn removed. Mature Aspen can reach 40-50 feet tall and a crown spread of 10-30 feet.
What I love most about them is the way the leaves flutter with the slightest breeze with their leafy sound. The challenge to this newly recovered area will be to stop the buckthorn from returning. The easiest and most economical way is to mow the area where I can, and spray where I can’t mow on steep slope areas. The machine they used cut, ground and spit out the trees in one swift move.
The next step on this project is to level out the surface removing any chunks of wood that could damage the mower. This of course is on next years spring project list. The first year I would be happy to just mow what pops up and keep it under control. Then after that, evaluate to see if it is area worth planting grass seed. On areas that are minimal maintenance, try to keep them that way unless you want to increase your weekly work load.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Drummers Garden Center. Thank you to Drummers Garden Center for hosting the Winter Mankato Farmers’ Markets this year!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.