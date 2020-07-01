What’s happening in your garden? I have late planted potatoes just starting to bloom, small peppers developing and big marble size tomatoes on my Celebrity plants.
Green bean plants are covered in blossoms and a stray raccoon is apparently eating the Evan’s cherries (evidence). The basil went from bewildered to beastly in two weeks. In the floral section (by far much larger) the filler flowers are blooming and are filling in. Veronica, astilbes, baby’s breath, yarrows and penstemons.
In the pest category, the cucumber beetles are feasting on the cukes and vine crops — plans to dust them ASAP. Don’t wait to see what will happen — I can tell you just what will happen. In between chewing the leaves and stems on your plants, they are laying eggs in the soil at the root system of the plant. When the eggs hatch, the larvae will start to feast of the roots until they emerge as adults and continue the cycle.
So, what are you waiting for? Dust!
We’ve discussed disorders before and the fact that they can sometimes be corrected — as in soil pH. Another disorder could be damage caused by herbicide drift —not enough to kill — but enough to distort the plant. Yup, that’s what I did. Serves me right, many of you non-spray people are saying right now!
I would agree with you if my yard was manageable without a little help. So, of my 12 or so tomato plants, three are stunners and the rest are, well, shall we say struggling. The three that are doing well are growing on the tomato hut, nearly 3-feet tall, tied to the fencing and no one has tipped over yet.
Harvesting produce
As fruits and veggies are growing in the garden, it can be hard for a beginning garden (or impatient one) to wait or even know when it is the right time to harvest. How do you know when your peppers are ripe? Some garden veggies change color so they are easier to distinguish.
A green bell pepper — not so much! Typically, bell pepper harvesting starts late July through hard frost. The expected size should be one indicator. A bell pepper the size of a walnut is not ready! When the skin of the pepper starts to lose its shine a bit, that is another sign. Most peppers should also be easy to remove from the plant with a slight twist.
Peppers eaten in the green stage are considered unripe — like a green olive is. Left on the plant to mature, most will turn red or orange and the flavor will turn sweet. At this stage the pepper will be considered in the ripe stage like a black olive would be. You can also grow peppers that set on the plant colored from the start.
How about green beans, how will you know? Size is the best indicator. Picking maybe only a few to start with. Beans will keep in the fridge for a week or more, so just keep adding to the bag until you have enough for a meal.
On the drive-by, you may be noticing large patches of low growing banana yellow colored flowering plants. What is it? In most cases, probably Bird’s Foot Trefoil. It is from the legume family and the flowers resembles that of peas as well as the foliage. These plants can be aggressive and are sometimes planted in pastures for a forage crop. Trefoil has an extensive root system and can crowd out native plants. This plant is often seen in new housing areas and boulevard type areas — must be its preferred habitat.
As I write this, Monday morning, we are getting about 4 plus inches of rain. Check your new plants to see if you need to replace any soil due to rain erosion.
The Mankato Farmer’s Market is now open for the season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at Best Buy from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and in Old Town at the Food Hub from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also follow the Mankato Farmer’s Market information on our Facebook page, as well as my Facebook page — Market Bakery.
To respect everyone’s health, and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop:
- Stay home if you are sick.
