The grass is greening up on the other side … or something like that.
A few warm days, snow melting, sunshine and voila, there’s grass under there! If you know me — the gardener — by now, turf grass is an evil foe. Always needs attention, but gives nothing. Flowers need attention and give beauty. Vegetable plants need attention and give fruits. The grass … So … Nothing!
All of you lawn mower fanatics are excited for your season to start — rev those engines! Since we must mow, it is a good time for mower maintenance while waiting for the grass harvesting to begin.
When should the first application of lawn fertilizer be applied? There is no magic date but here are a couple of guidelines. When grass is actively growing and ready for its first mow. This can vary from year to year. Because mowing is a plant stressor, (yes — each blade of grass is part of an individual plant) wait two to three days after the first mow to apply. Grass should have the first application by Memorial Day whether that is around your first or third mowing.
Harvest dreams
What do you look forward to harvesting the most in your garden? Dreaming of ripe tomatoes, handfuls of fresh basil and a fresh bulb of garlic. Pile those ingredients on top of a bowl of hot linguine and parmesan cheese for the best dish ever. Having fresh ingredients out your back door is simply a wonderful thing. No garden space? Tomatoes, basil and garlic can all be grown in pots. Each tomato plant should have a 5–10-gallon pot of its own. Basil, a 1-gallon pot per plant, and several garlic bulbs will fit in a one gallon as well. No place to put the pots? Well, my friend, a trip to the Mankato Farmers’ Market this summer should be on your calendar.
Food fun facts
Next up – a little food fun: Have you ever wondered who all the original food testers were back in the day of discovery? Who ate the first grapefruit or the first orange? Did they know to peel it first? Did anyone try turf grass? Who thought of digging up a potato plant to see what was under there? Who found out rhubarb leaves are poisonous but not the stalks?
So many foods are eaten in their natural form but also widely used in processed foods that we readily enjoy. Ever wonder where the name marshmallow came from? Does the name really describe the sweet, soft treat kids love to eat? It came from a plant, that’s where!
The Marshmallow plant is indigenous to Africa and its uses date back to ancient Egypt. This plant is from the ‘mallow’ (malvacea) family and grows great in ‘marshy’ areas. Go figure, marshy mallow! The mucilage of the root of this plant was mixed with sugar and flavoring and used as a sore throat remedy. Where did someone get that idea? Eventually, it was also mixed with egg whites — getting closer to the confection in today’s grocery stores called marshmallows.
Many of the mallow plants are fully hardy here in zone 4. I had grown marshmallow plants for a number of years. They are large plants, 3-6 feet tall, so back of the border for these guys. The flowers are tiny, about 3/4” across resembling hollyhocks. Alcea, commonly called hollyhocks, are from the mallow family. Word of advice – mallows throw seed all over the garden. I, for one, am glad that someone else tested the plants of the world and figured out which parts of which ones we should eat.
It’s so simple for us, find a new recipe, harvest or get the food, make and eat!
Fool’s Spring
I repeat: It’s too early to garden yet despite the nice warm up. Stay out of muddy/soft areas, wait until the ground dries out. Soil compaction caused by people/machines/things does not go away when the soil dries, the soil doesn’t instantly fluff back up. When compaction occurs, the air spaces are squished out from weight i.e., people’s feet.
Your plant roots need air spaces in the soil for optimum growth. Be patient. It’s also too early to start your tomato or pepper seeds for your home garden — late March is the right time. All the rushing in the world won’t get you a tomato faster, only weakened over grown stressed out plants. Be patient.
The winter Farmers’ Markets are over for this season. The outdoor markets will start again May 1 at the Best Buy parking lot 8 a.m. — noon. See you there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.