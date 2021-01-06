Kids or grandkids looking for new things to do? How about you? Winter is a great time to keep your fingers in the dirt with some plant propagation.
If you are winter ‘window sill’ gardener, this is likely on your schedule already. Gardeners often take plants indoors like geraniums, coleus, impatiens and the like, saving every last breath of summer they can. Fleshy leaved indoor plants like kalanchoe work great for this.
Things you will need:
1. The ‘media’ — this can be a block of florists’ foam (the softer type), sand, or a bagged propagation mix. Do not use garden soil or potting soil, your media needs to be sterile. If using floral foam, cut it into 1.5-2 inch squares.
2. Container — you can use a variety of containers; if using floral foam, you can place your cubes together in a tray and cover them with a lid, or use an inverted clear storage tub as your lid. To make a small propagation unit — you could even re-use the containers roasted chickens come in, complete with dome cover!
If using an item like a disposable cup, or a small plant container such as a 2-inch pot, you will need to use a plastic bag around it to keep the moisture in. You will also need to ‘tent’ the plastic using chopsticks or similar item. The bag or cover should be suspended and never touch the cuttings. There are small propagation tray units for sale at garden centers.
3. A notebook to track your progress.
Planting steps:
1. Thoroughly wet the media you plan to use.
2. Using a sharp knife, cut a 3-4-inch piece of stem material from the plant, having at least two leaves on it. Do not use a scissors to cut the stem as it can crush the stem.
3. Cut the leaves in half, so only half remains on the stem. This reduces the demand on the cutting.
4. Dip the cut end of the stem in rooting hormone (optional).
5. Insert 50% of the stem into the media. If using foam blocks — one cutting per block. (A fleshy leaf like a kalanchoe/jade can be laid flat and secured on foam with a bent open paper clip.)
6. Cover with a clear lid or plastic bag. Humidity is crucial — if the cutting dries out it will croak. The lid should fit snuggly.
7. Place under a florescent light or in a bright sunny area, but avoiding direct sunlight. Florescent is best as it doesn’t heat up the container like the sunlight can.
8. Room temperature or slightly warmer.
9. Roots should start to form within 10-30 days. Big variable based on your own handling, growing conditions and the plants you are using. For instance, begonia will root much quicker than Ficus.
Once cuttings start to grow
Roots will start to form before you see any new growth on top. A few days after seeing growth enough to pot up, begin to remove the cover/bag. This needs to be done gradually over a few days, slowly introducing the plant to a new environment. Once you see new growth occurring, you can plant up into a pot, using an indoor potting soil. If you used foam cubes, plant the cube, do not attempt to remove it. If you started multiple cuttings in a sand container, use a spoon to gently lift them out.
What usually goes wrong?
1. The cutting and media dried out or was cooked by direct sunlight.
2.The cutting was too small to start with, or sitting in water — drainage is important.
3. Excessive moisture can also cause molding — yes, a fine line between too much and not enough moisture, periodic venting may be needed.
4. The cover was removed too quickly causing collapse.
Now would be a good time to start experimenting with cuttings, so you will be pro by spring. Starting your own annuals from last year’s remnants can be fun, give it a try! If it doesn’t work, what have you lost but a few stems. Prior to starting, you may want to do further research on the individual plant type you are working with. Most woody plants like Ficus and hibiscus, which are more challenging, will recommend using a growth hormone — of which, of course, there are many types, also available at garden centers.
Stop by the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummers Garden Center. All times are 10 a.m. — noon.
Remaining Winter Market dates are: Jan. 9 and 23, and Feb. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.