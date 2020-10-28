Crazy. Dedicated. Obsessed. These are perhaps some words used to describe a gardener — in this case me — that has worked in the garden this past snowy week.
The allium bulbs don’t care that it snowed before they arrived, and that it is still snowing, they want to be planted! When the wind isn’t blowing, it can be tolerable working outside … well, for now.
Despite the snow that should be melting off, you can still install potted/containerized plants as long as you can dig the hole. Two large potted trees wait their turn — if you need a lesson stop by and help! With the surprise winter, I am likely not the only one who hasn’t finished the list of outside work. Use the coming warm days wisely!
Scouting around the garden for some last-minute photos to take, the peony cultivar ‘Garden Parfait’ really stood out. Its foliage is a stunning orangey rusty red. Not all peony have colored foliage in the fall, but an extra bonus when they do. Instead, some may have interesting seed pods that develop after flowering.
This year, none of my peonies were struck with botrytis which is very common, turning them blackish — dryer weather is to thank. The fall care for peonies is to cut back as far as you can to the crown. If you notice pink or white growing tips peeking through the crown, then add an inch or so of soil on top. If the growing tips are an inch or more above the soil line, then you need to dig and reset it lower. The bulk of the growing points should be 1.5-2 inches below the soil line. Yes, you can still do that into late October.
Most of my peony are caged and I simply set the cage aside, cut the plant back and put the cage right back over it. Why bother trying to store them in a stack in the garage so they can tip over and scratch your car? More importantly, have you ever tried to stack them together and get them apart again? Waste of half a day.
Winter décor and prep
This time of year, as you are cleaning out the perennials, bring in some dried flowers and branches for winter decorating. A little spray paint can turn dried hydrangeas into gold orbs that can be stuffed in your Christmas tree. Spray paint also looks great on penstemon seed heads, cone flower heads, spirea stems and Chinese lanterns. Any flower heads that have a useful or unique shape and stay intact can be used. You can also leave them natural or spray with a clear gloss.
Branches that are good for fall/winter décor are red dogwood, willow and birch. Trimmings from cherry trees have a dark shiny reddish bark. Ornamental grasses can be cut and used as well. A combination of branch cuttings in an outside container with drieds would look great on the front porch. Trimmings from the backside or bottom of your evergreens are beautiful mixed with drieds. You can add the greens later — cut too soon, they dry out quickly and can shatter. Pull the potted petunias from your outdoor containers and get started!
What is there left to do? Wrap your young tree trunks, and give your young spruce and pine a cardboard hat to protect the growing tip if you have deer in your area. Bring in your garden tools, wash off the soil and oil parts for next year. You may still need to dig root crops, but wait until it dries out a bit. Growers of broccoli and Brussel sprouts may still be harvesting.
Winterize your gas-powered tools and mowers. Disconnect your garden hoses and connect one end to the other to keep mice out. Mice are always a plenty this time of year. Put out bait or fragrant deterrents to fight back! You can buy bait houses or make your own. You can use a large mouth juice bottle or can, and squirt some glue in the bottom, and drop in bait chunks. This way you can tuck them in the garden, garage etc. and hopefully non-target animals do not get in them. Last fall, when my grand dog moved in, it took her about one hour to find and eat a loose bait chunk in my garage. Luckily, it wasn’t enough compared to her weight to be an issue.
This week is the last Mankato Farmers’ Market for the outdoor season at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-noon.
Thank you to Drummers Garden Center for hosting the Winter Mankato Farmers’ Markets again this year.
Winter Market dates are: Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and 23 and Feb. 6.
